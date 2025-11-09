Dodgers Veteran Calls Out Drake's Trolling Amid World Series
There is danger in taking a victory lap before the race is won.
At least, that's what Canadian artist Drake found out after making multiple posts on his story mocking Dodgers starting pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani after Game 5 of the World Series.
After Ohtani's 0-for-4 performance, Drake and the Toronto Blue Jays were feeling good headed back north with a 3-2 series lead. However, between Games 6 and 7, Ohtani went 3-for-8 at the plate and the Dodgers went on to win their second consecutive World Series title.
While Ohtani, who is expected to win his third Most Valuable Player award, wasn't fazed, his teammates took notice of Drake's trolling.
"I tried to stay humble and not talk too much, but that doesn't go unnoticed, you know? When you do something like that, when you disrespect, a little bit, the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of person and what the guy has done for baseball, it's really hard to jump to conclusions at that time," Dodgers utility player Miguel Rojas, who is currently a free agent, told TMZ Sports.
Ohtani hit .265 in the postseason with a 1.096 OPS. The 31-year-old broke multiple records in his dominant postseason, including becoming the first player in the playoffs to reach base nine times in a single game and becoming the only player to pitch six scoreless innings and hit three home runs in one game.
While Yesavage had Ohtani's number, allowing zero hits against the superstar, Rojas took issue with Drake's mocking of baseball's best player.
"We all know who he is. You don't have to do that, man," Rojas said. "Shohei Ohtani has been doing everything and anything for baseball."
Whether Rojas and Ohtani remain teammates is a question that will be answered this offseason. Rojas is now a free agent, and has said he would like to play one more season with the Dodgers before retiring. The Dodgers have yet to make public their decision to retain Rojas or let him sign elsewhere for his final season in Major League Baseball.
