Dodgers vs Nationals Won't Start on Time on Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers' series finale against the Washington Nationals Sunday has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available.



Please visit https://t.co/Milp0sfyfe or text APRIL5 to 91347 for more information and notifications. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 5, 2026

When Will Dodgers vs Nationals Start on Sunday?

First pitch was originally scheduled for 10:35 a.m. PT/1:35 p.m. ET.

The Nationals announced that Sunday's game will begin around 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET.

We will provide more updates as more information is released.

Dodgers vs Nationals Preview

The Dodgers are looking to complete the sweep in their first road series of the 2026 season. The offense was sluggish to start the season, but has since come to life against the Nationals.

Through the first six games of the season, the Dodgers lineup scored 23 runs with a .237 batting average. That changed once LA went on the road as the Dodgers already matched those 23 runs in the first two games of the series, hitting .364.

Shohei Ohtani, in particular, has come to life as he hit his first home run of the season on Friday. Earlier this week, Ohtani revealed he was not satisfied with simply getting on base.

“I’ve been able to get on base, and that’s a good thing,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton earlier in the week. “But on pitches that I should be making impact, I’m not quite able to do that to the extent that I should be able to. That’s the part that I’m not quite happy about.”

He followed through with a three-run blast against the Nationals. Ohtani won't sit idly by even if it's raining as he's continued his pregame throwing work on Sunday.

The rain is not stopping Shohei Ohtani from getting his pregame throwing work in though pic.twitter.com/353RxjnhX5 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 5, 2026

Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup on Sunday

The Dodgers will have the right-handed Roki Sasaki on the mound on Sunday. Opposite Sasaki will be Nationals left-hander Foster Griffin.

Sasaki is set to make his second start of the season. He made his 2026 season debut against the Cleveland Guardians, where he allowed one earned run across four innings with four strikeouts.

Griffin made his 2026 debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he allowed two earned runs across five innings of work. He recorded five strikeouts while earning the win.

The Nationals signed Griffin this offseason after he spent the last three years pitching in Japan.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Miguel Rojas, SS Teoscar Hernández, LF Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Alex Call, RF Santiago Espinal, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

The Dodgers have shaken up their lineup for Sunday's series finale with a left-handed pitcher on the mound.

Kyle Tucker, Max Muncy and Will Smith are getting scheduled days off. Alex Call is playing in right field, Santiago Espinal at third base and Dalton Rushing at catcher.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain. He is not expected to return for at least a month, so the Dodgers will have to find a suitable lineup without Betts.

For Sunday's game, Miguel Rojas has moved all the way up to the No. 2 hole. He's 4-for-14 early in the season.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals on Sunday

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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