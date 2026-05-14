Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Veteran, Shohei Ohtani Won’t Play Thursday, Roki Sasaki Decision Explained

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 4-0, on Wednesday evening, breaking their four-game losing streak to improve to 25-18 on the year.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani wasn't in the starting lineup, but took the mound and punched out eight Giants across scoreless seven frames as he improved his microscopic ERA to 0.82 on the year.

The scoring started in the third inning as Santiago Espinal and Mookie Betts hit back-to-back home runs that put the Dodgers up 2-0. The next inning, a Teoscar Hernández single put another run on the board, and Alex Call hit a sacrifice fly to get Hernández back around, as well.

That was more than enough scoring for Ohtani on another dominant pitching night.

Ohtani didn't hit on Wednesday and will also be out of the lineup on Thursday. Manager Dave Roberts spoke earlier this week on his decision having less to do with his concern of Ohtani's .150 batting average during the month May, and more to give him a break as a two-way player who is thriving as one of the game's best pitchers.

“I think it’s just more of, kind of thinking that it might just be a good thing to take a little bit of a load off his plate offensively,” Roberts said.

In other news, the Dodgers officially released a veteran infielder after spending multiple seasons in the organization. A promising spring training left hope for the 30-year-old to finally break through and get back to the show for the first time since 2024, but his minor league struggles in Oklahoma City left the Dodgers to release him.

Finally, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on why right-hander Roki Sasaki hasn't moved down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 24-year-old has a 5.88 ERA across seven starts thus far, but after proving last October how valuable he can be on the mound when he is on, the plan remains to keep him in the rotation in hopes to get him closer to his peak form.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Infielder After Disappointing Tenure

Shohei Ohtani to Be Out of Dodgers Lineup for Final 2 Games vs Giants

Andrew Friedman Reveals Why Dodgers are Keeping Roki Sasaki in MLB Amid Struggles

Dodgers Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Shohei Ohtani's Offensive Struggles

Dodgers’ Brutal Losing Streak Reaches Level Not Seen Since 1936

Dodgers Have New Meal Deal With Iconic Southern California Burger Chain

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy Out, Santiago Espinal Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani with his best start of the season on Wednesday for the Dodgers (when they desperately needed a win):



7 IP

4 H

0 ER

2 BB

8 K

105 pitches/17 whiffs



He's not only a Cy Young contender, he should be the Cy Young favorite early this season.



He is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/MYG59xXvAT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 14, 2026

Santiago and Mookie go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/R5n0zQTFwR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 14, 2026

THE GIANTS RUN INTO A DOUBLE PLAY AND SHOHEI OHTANI FINISHES OFF 7 SHUTOUT INNINGS!!!!!



7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K



CY. YOUNG. pic.twitter.com/z0VyD4GbwD — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 14, 2026

Freddie Freeman makes a slick play 👏 pic.twitter.com/SkezlRRWi5 — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2026

After Kyle Tucker’s 2nd double of the game Teoscar Hernández singled him home! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Ffq5d2esv — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 14, 2026

This is just DISGUSTING 🤢 pic.twitter.com/eUKAWoaPU0 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 14, 2026

Only two batters (Judge, Schwarber) have more MLB home runs than Shohei Ohtani since Shohei's MLB debut.



Only one pitcher (deGrom) has a lower ERA (500+ innings) than Shohei Ohtani since Shohei's MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/QecgiQQ64J — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 14, 2026

Jack stopped by the UCLA Health Regional Burn Center at the UCLA West Valley Medical Center today to meet some special Dodger fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/cekWbWUWep — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2026

Tyler Glasnow playing catch for the first time since being placed on IL with lower back spasms. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/exV39ZlUhV — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 13, 2026

Join us on 6/7 for Pups in the Park presented by Tavo! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am PT at https://t.co/Gzzif9BmX4. pic.twitter.com/NSPvqsZ30z — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2026

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