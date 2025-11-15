Dodgers, Yankees Expected to Compete for All-Star Utility Man in Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are reportedly interested in utility player Brendan Donovan, who is only 28 years old and remains under team control for two more seasons.

The Dodgers were able to win their World Series titles thanks to their stars delivering and role players also playing a key part.

Among those have been Miguel Rojas, Kiké Hernandez, and Tommy Edman, all three of whom have shown high-level fielding, made key defensive stops, and delivered essential at-bats.

Looking for their third straight title, the Dodgers could benefit from more utility players to cover during a long season and provide Dave Roberts with flexibility and options, two things Los Angeles lacked down the stretch.

Donovan, who currently plays for the St. Louis Cardinals, might end up hitting the trade block, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

"Infielder Brendon Donovan, who is arbitration-eligible for two more years, is also drawing a lot of interest and seems likely to be traded," Feinsand wrote in a story.

"The Yankees, Dodgers, Royals and Guardians are among the teams believed to be potential landing spots for Donovan."

Donovan hit .287/.353/.422 last season, totaling 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 118 games. His season was valued at 2.7 bWAR and his OPS+ was 119.

His whiff rate was in the 95th percentile, according to Baseball Savant, while his strikeout rate was in the 92nd percentile, and his expected batting average was in the 93rd percentile. Additionally, he ranked in the 66th percentile for base running value.

Donovan can help the Dodgers in multiple facets of the game, while also offering depth in different positions all over the field. He can play second base, shortstop, first base, left field and center field.

The four-year player won a Gold Glove and made an All-Star team this past season.

Los Angeles needs players who can handle the corner outfield spots, both of which Donovan can play well. He can also help cover Edman since he's undergoing ankle surgery this offseason.

Additionally, Donovan can provide cover for other injuries that may occur and, at the very least, he could succeed Miguel Rojas as Roberts' dependable utility man. Rojas is currently a free agent.

