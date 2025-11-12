Dodgers, Yankees Linked to Japanese Star Coming to MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers might re-enter the international market during free agency, possibly exploring a deal for international star Tatsuya Imai.

Imai was posted on Monday, according to the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball, making him available for MLB teams to bid on his services.

"Every season, I have played with the goal of winning the league championship and the Japan Series, and that ambition will not change with a new team," Imai said regarding his posting via MLB.com.

"I will continue to compete with a strong desire to win and do my best to contribute to my team’s success."

The Japanese pitcher posted a 1.92 ERA over 163.2 innings this season, striking out 178 hitters and issuing only 45 walks.

The Dodgers have signed plenty of international players over the last two offseasons, bringing in Roki Sasaki, Yoshinbou Yamamoto, and Hyeseong Kim to the organization.

Yamamoto won the World Series MVP, while Sasaki played a crucial role out of the bullpen. Kim had a rollercoaster rookie season, reworking his mechanics to succeed in the major leagues, though he seems to be a promising utility player who could become an everyday figure.

Considering their success, the Dodgers could add Imai to the fold, further increasing their foothold in Japan.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Dodgers might enter the race for Imai, who he reports will get a deal in the ballpark of eight years and $200 million.

"After Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s heroics, this 27-year-old with big stuff and a 2.10 ERA over four years should be popular — if he’s posted. The Yankees like him, and the Dodgers like most Japanese stars, which could be a good start," Heyman wrote in his story on The New York Post.

Despite his tantalizing skill set and reputation, the Dodgers have bigger needs on the roster, specifically in the outfield and bullpen.

Imai could join the rotation, improving an already strong group of starters, although those resources might be better used elsewhere.

Los Angeles is also connected to Kyle Tucker, another free agent who is expected to earn even more money.

Considering their need at the corner outfield position, especially with Teoscar Hernandez's defensive struggles and Michael Conforto's failures to hit, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman may write the check for Tucker over Imai if it comes to that.

