Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Asked Key Veteran to Remain With Team Ahead of Free Agency
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Miguel Rojas had the biggest moment of his MLB career during the Dodgers' Game 7 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, hitting a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning.
The Dodgers went on to win the game, securing their second World Series in as many seasons.
After the season, though, Rojas became a free agent, and is no longer a Dodgers player. The 36-year-old recalled the home run, and spoke about the conversation he had with Shohei Ohtani, who followed him in the batting order.
"I hit the homer, right?" Rojas said. "But then, Shohei, he's hitting next, right? He popped it up to left to make it two outs in the inning, then came back to the dugout. I'm by the bat rack, laying my helmet, and Shohei he said to me: 'Miggy. You can't retire next year. You're playing with me for 10 more years.'"
Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014, however moved to the Miami Marlins in a trade during that offseason. He played eight seasons with the Marlins before returning to LA ahead of 2023, and has been with the Dodgers since.
He had a slow start on offense in his return to the Dodgers, posting a 67 OPS+ in 2023 with just a .612 OPS. The next season, Rojas took a step up with the bat and had his best offensive season since 2020, hitting above league average and ending the year with six homers and 26 RBIs.
Rojas also managed a league average finish in 2025, with secen home runs and 27 RBIs.
He has had a limited role with the Dodgers in his three seasons, but has maintained a fielding run value of five or higher throughout his time with the Dodgers in the 2020s. Rojas had an especially good year on defense in 2024, ranking in the 97th percentile in outs above average with 12.
While Rojas isn't the biggest name on the Dodgers, his clutch moments and valuable glove are huge factors in his success, and would be a great asset for the Dodgers on their quest to three-peat.
