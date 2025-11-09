Dodgers All-Star Sends Message to Front Office Ahead of Offseason
Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series celebrations have wound down, it's time for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and the rest of the Dodgers' front office to settle in for a long offseason full of major decisions.
The Dodgers have already made one major decision, bringing back third baseman Max Muncy by picking up his option for 2026. Next up will be the decision whether to re-sign free agents Kiké Hernandez and Miguel Rojas.
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces He's Leaving MLB, Going to Japan
Hernandez and Rojas are both free agents, and the Dodgers are reportedly interested in re-signing both utility players and fan favorites.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith — who hit the winning home run in Game 7 of the World Series — hopes that his days of playing with Hernandez and Rojas have not come to an end.
More news: For Roki Sasaki's Next Role With Dodgers, Evaluator Makes Bold Prediction
"Those are two guys who are leaders on the team," Smith said at an event sponsored by Raising Cane's. "They obviously contributed a lot this year, with Miggy's homer, Kiké, what he does. But it's more than that. What you see off the field, what you see in the clubhouse with those guys. Personally, I'd love to have them back. I know I'm sure we'll be trying to get them back. But, ultimately, that's not my job, I don't know how that all works exactly. But, love those guys and hopefully they're back with us next year."
Few if any players on the roster had a more heroic sequence in the postseason than Rojas' Game 7 in the World Series. In the top of the ninth inning, Rojas' solo home run tied the game and gave the Dodgers life when it seemed that they were down for the count.
In the bottom of the ninth, Rojas made a stellar play on a ground ball from Daulton Varsho, lasering it home for Smith to tag out Isiah Kiner-Falefa to prevent the Blue Jays from walking it off.
Despite thoughts that he might retire, Rojas told Dodger Nation's Doug McKain that he plans on running it back for one more season with the Dodgers.
Hernandez wasn't at his best in the World Series, but he was particularly hot to start off the postseason in the Dodgers' series win over Cincinnati. His history of clutch hitting in the postseason and his contributions to the Dodgers on and off the field make him a likely candidate to be re-signed.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.