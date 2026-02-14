Edwin Díaz Takes High Road in Response to Critical Comments by Mets Owner

Not long after Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Robert suggested the team would not make a "big splash" in free agency, came reports of Edwin Díaz agreeing to a record-setting contract.

Díaz became a free agent for the first time in his career by opting out of the remaining two years and $38 million remaining on an extension he signed with the New York Mets in November 2022. The five-year, $102 million deal at the time represented the richest contract for a relief pitcher in MLB history.

Díaz opting out of the deal was widely considered a formality. So too was the Mets extending the $22.025 million qualifying offer for 2026, which predictably was rejected.

Despite an expectation that the 31-year-old would sign a new long-term deal, he landed with the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million contract.

What Steve Cohen said about Edwin Díaz

As part of an interview with Howie Rose, Mets owner Steve Cohen expressed confusion over Díaz choosing to sign with the Dodgers, particularly when taking into account the contract offers from both teams.

“I did find that one perplexing. Not sure exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision. Obviously, it's a personal decision on his part. I felt we made a pretty respectable bid, and I could argue our bid might've been better than the Dodgers when you have that fourth conditional year, that I don't think people were really talking about, in his contract. He made his decision.



“And I'll tell you something, when it was getting pretty hot and heavy when this was coming down, I felt pretty good about the fact that we had signed Devin Williams. I described it to David was, that was pretty clever because it was a good hedge in case it was an unfavorable outcome with Edwin.”

Díaz had been the Mets’ closer since 2019. He's coming off a year that included 28 saves and a 1.63 ERA across 62 appearances. Even with some inconsistencies that surfaced and missing the 2023 season because of a gruesome knee injury suffered during the World Baseball Classic, Díaz finished his Mets career with 144 saves and a 2.93 ERA in 332 games.

Edwin Díaz responds to Steve Cohen

Díaz was asked about Cohen's remarks following the second Spring Training workout for Dodgers pitchers and catchers, and he spoke highly of the Mets while also reiterating his excitement for entering a new chapter, per Alden González of ESPN.

“It's a market I was in. I was a free agent, so I got the chance to talk with everyone. And I think the Dodgers did a great job recruiting me.



“I have a lot of respect for the Mets organization, players, staff, ownership. They treated me really good. I don't have anything bad to say about them. But at the end of the day, I'm here. This is a new journey for me and I'm happy to be with the Dodgers so let's see how it goes.”

Díaz's comments on Saturday echo the sentiment he shared during an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium in December.

“I spent seven years in New York and they treated me really good. They treated me great," Díaz said that day. “I chose the Dodgers because they are a winning organization. I’m looking to win, and I think they have everything to win. So picking the Dodgers was really easy.”

