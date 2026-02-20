Will Dodgers Fans Have to Deal With Padres Stars Defeating Team Japan in WBC?

Rosters for the 2026 World Baseball Classic feature a record 78 MLB All-Stars and are headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal combining to make tournament history as reigning Baseball Writers' Association of America award winners participating.

Ohtani is of course leading Team Japan that includes Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as they are looking to win a second consecutive and fourth overall WBC.

Fernando Tatis Jr. makes bold WBC prediction

Depending on the results of pool play, it's possible Samurai Japan will face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. Their roster is full of MLB stars, including Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who expressed his confidence via 97.3 The Fan San Diego.

Tatis praised the Team Japan roster but predicted they would be toppled by the Dominican Republic.

"They're nasty, but we're going to beat them. ... Man, we have a great team. But it's about putting the best game out there. We're preparing for that. I know there's a lot of great competition, especially like Team Japan. Looking forward to facing that competition and coming on top."

In addition to possibly facing Ohtani and Yamamoto, Tatis would see Yuki Matsui, who is entering his third season with the Padres.

Tatis is making his WBC debut this year after being ineligible for the tournament in 2023 due to serving an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test.

Joining Tatis on the Dominican Republic roster are the likes of his Padres teammate Manny Machado, New York Mets' Juan Soto, Seattle Mariners All-Star Julio Rodríguez, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among others.

Participating in the World Baseball Classic is fullfiling a lifetime dream for Tatis.

"It's definitely what you look forward to as a kid. I've always wanted to do it. I just feel it came at the right time. Really happy it's going to happen. I just know it's going to be a beautiful experience."

Adding more significance to the opportunity is the Dominican Republic team is managed by Albert Pujols and their initial coaching staff announcement included Fernando Tatis Sr. as their hitting coach. Though, the official WBC roster page for Team Dominican Republic lists Rene Rojas as hitting coach.

The Dominican Republic won the 2013 WBC by defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game. Capturing the title this year would add another layer to the rivalry between the Padres and Dodgers if it entails eliminating Ohtani and Yamamoto on their way to doing so.