Julio Rodríguez Compares Mariners Roster to Dodgers'

For a moment last October it appeared as though the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners were poised to meet in the World Series.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series, only to fall in seven games. Meanwhile, the Dodgers swept the Milwuakee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The end result was one of the best World Series in MLB history. The Dodgers captured a second consecutive title by winning back-to-back road games in thrilling fashion.

Although the Mariners fell short in reaching their first World Series in franchise history, Julio Rodríguez is confident in the team.

Specifically when it comes to facing the juggernaut Dodgers, according to Edward Lewis of the California Post.

“I think we’re going to size up really well on the field,” Rodriguez said of how the Mariners match up with LA. “That’s where we’ll do all the talk.”

The Dodgers dominated free agency by signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective record-setting contracts. Those deals further fueled calls for an MLB salary cap and heightened the expectations of a lockout once the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires after the 2026 season.

The Mariners also made a splash by re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract to kick off free agency. More recently, Seattle acquired Brendan Donovan as part of a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

Donovan was a reported Dodgers trade target as well, but a potential deal was no longer necessary in the wake of their signing Tucker.

Albeit in the regular season, Rodríguez and the Mariners will get their first look at the Dodgers from July 28-30 in a series at Dodger Stadium.

Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh leading Mariners

Seattle falling short in the postseason last year was of no fault to Rodríguez, who had an .809 on-base plus slugging percentage. Rodríguez earned a fourth consecutive All-Star Game selection and finished sixth in voting for the AL MVP Award.

Rodríguez is entering the fourth season of a long-term contract extension that guarantees him at least $210 million and could max out at $470 million. The Mariners hold a team option for 2030, but it must be decided on after the 2028 season.

If the Mariners decline their option on Rodríguez's contract, it will covert to a player option of five years and $90 million that covers the 2030-34 seasons.

In addition to Rodríguez, the Mariners are going to be led this season by MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh. He's emerged as the best catcher in baseball and also is playing out an extension previously signed with the Mariners.

That was a six-year, $105 million deal agreed to in March 2025. Raleigh's contract includes an option for 2031 that vests with 100 games caught in four of six seasons from 2025 to 2030.





