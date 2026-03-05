Fernando Valenzuela Jr. Honored Before Team Mexico Exhibition Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a wrinkle in their Spring Training schedule on Wednesday as they faced Team Mexico in an exhibition game that did not count toward the Cactus League standings.

It was a second exhibition game for the Mexican national team this spring and their final tuneup before the start of the World Baseball Classic. The afternoon matchup at Camelback Ranch allowed for the Dodgers to bring out one of the sons of Fernando Valenzuela.

Fernando Valenzuela Jr. throws out first pitch

Dressed in a green Team Mexico jersey and a Dodgers cap, Fernando Valenzuela Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He was treated to a rousing applause while walking to the front of the mound in a No. 34 jersey.

🌵 A very special ceremonial first pitch today delivered by Fernando Valenzuela Jr. as the @Dodgers welcomed Team Mexico to Camelback Ranch on 3/4! #DodgersST pic.twitter.com/O0XBNmFE3t — Camelback Ranch (@camelbackranch) March 4, 2026

Fernando Valenzuela famously signed with the Dodgers as a teenager out of Mexico. He went on to spawn the "Fernandomania" phenomenon and spent 11 of his 17 seasons with the Dodgers. Valenzuela is the only pitcher in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young Award in the same season, which he achieved in 1981.

Beyond hailing from the country, another conection between Valenzuela and Team Mexico was the beloved left-hander being part of their coaching staff for the WBC in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Valenzuela passed away in October 2024. He was survived by his wife, Linda, and their four children: Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda and Maria Fernanda.

Valenzuela Jr. was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 10th round in 2003. He played three Minor League seasons in their farm system, primarily at first base. Valenzuela Jr. additionally spent some time in left field and right field.

Beginning in 2007, he played in the Mexican League for nine seasons. Despite his father's career, Valenzuela Jr. did not pitch professionally until 2010. But he made just made two relief appearances that season for the Leones de Yucatan, and two more the following year before never pitching again.

Team Mexico in WBC Pool B

Following the game at Camelback Ranch, Team Mexico departed for Houston, where they will play first-round pool games at Daikin Park.

Joining them in Pool B are Brazil, Great Britain, Italy and the United States. The top two teams from Pool B after playing round-robin games will advance to the quarterfinals, which is also being held at the Houston Astros' home ballpark.

Additional host cities for WBC pool games are Tokyo, Japan; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Miami, Fla.