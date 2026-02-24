Freddie Freeman Reveals 'Big, Big Goal' After Honest Assessment

Although Freddie Freeman recently shared his feelings on wanting to play a total of 20 MLB seasons and retire with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his focus squarely remains on 2026.

Freeman is entering his fifth season with the Dodgers in the midst of having been an All-Star since 2021, but wanting to get back to being considered a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman.

“I’m really looking forward to this year. I didn’t like the way I played defense last year, and I thought it’s just because I wasn’t mobile enough," Freeman said. "So a big, big goal of mine is to play better at first this year, get to more balls, be able to cover more things.

"So that’s going to be a key for me. And if I can do that really well and play defense like I think I can play, and match the production at the plate, then maybe Andrew (Friedman) and Mark (Walter) and all them will want me around a little bit longer.”

Freeman only committed three errors last season and finished with a .997 fielding percentage that was in line with his career average. However, Freeman's -7 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) was the third-worst mark of his career.

He posted -10 with the Atlanta Braves in 2014, and surprisingly a -8 for the Dodgers in 2023. Furthermore, Freeman's -6 Outs Above Average (OAA) last year was also a career-worst.

The defensive drop-off can be attributed to Freeman's recovery from having right ankle surgery just over one month after the 2024 World Series. He was delayed in Spring Training last year and aggravated the ankle early in the regular season, which resulted in a stint on the injured list.

Being further removed and in better health should prove dividends for Freeman this season. Although he's won just one Gold Glove Award (in 2018), Freeman is annually regarded as one of the most complete first baseman in baseball.

That was evident again for this year as MLB Network's The Shredder ranked Freeman as the best first baseman in baseball.

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman having fourth child

Chelsea Freeman recently announced she and Freddie are set to welcome their fourth child together this year.

The Freemans already share three sons, Fredrick Charles II (Charlie), Brandon John and Maximus Turner. The impending birth explains Freddie Freeman withdrawing from playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, which previously had been attributed to personal reasons.