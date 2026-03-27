Five Dodgers, Including One Surprise, Ranked Among Most Popular Jerseys

The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by five players on the list of most popular MLB jerseys heading into the 2026 season.

Shohei Ohtani once again is in the No. 1 spot for the third season in a row. Since 2023, fans have purchased Nike versions of Ohtani's jersey more than any other player in the United States, Japan and worldwide.

The current list of MLB's most popular jerseys is based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since the 2025 World Series ended.

Dodgers dominate most popular jerseys rankings

Immediately after Ohtani is Dodgers teammate, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who heroically pitched in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series. It's the first time Japanese players have had the two most-popular jerseys

The Dodgers are next represented on the list by Mookie Betts at No. 5. Freddie Freeman is ranked seventh and the Dodgers' final representative is Kiké Hernández at No. 12.

The Dodgers, Settle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are the only teams with multiple players to make MLB's list of most popular jerseys. Though, the Mariners, Phillies and Mets are tied for a distant second place with two players each.

For Seattle, Cal Raleigh is in the top-10 for the first time in his career. Raleigh is coming off a career season in which he set MLB records for a catcher with 60 home runs and 125 RBI.

Betts and Freeman have been mainstays on the annual ranking throughout much of their respective careers. Yamamoto's popularity has increased over the past several months, and although he is more of a role player, Hernández is beloved by Dodgers fans.

Unfortunately, Hernández is not yet recovered from offseason surgery on his left elbow and therefore started the season on the 60-day injured list. Hernández is hopeful to be activated once he's eligible in late April.

Complete list of most popular MLB jerseys right now