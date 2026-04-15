Former Dodgers Ace Julio Urias Drawing Interest From Several Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen plenty of talented players come through the organization over the years, especially in recent times. But not all of the players ended up working out with the team, and some have found themselves in some trouble.

One of these is former ace Julio Urías, who was suspended twice under the MLB's domestic violence policy. The last time that Urías pitched in the big leagues was in 2023, and he sat out the entire 2024 season while the league investigated his situation.

The suspension of Urías expired last season in July, but the veteran pitcher has remained unsigned at this point. His agent, Scott Boras, said upon the suspension being lifted that Urías had the intention to continue his baseball career.

However, teams didn't appear to be showing much interest in the left-hander — at least until now. According to Boras, Urías is now drawing interest from multiple teams across the baseball landscape, but it remains to be seen if he will end up signing.

“Teams ask me about him all the time,” Boras said to the Los Angeles Times. “With the pitching market in this world, Julio could play in a minute. But I think it’s about him deciding if it’s something he wants to go do right now.”

It seems as if Urías is weighing his own options, but that after some more time from the suspension, teams want to bring him into the mix. The last time we saw Urías pitch in the majors, he posted an ERA of 4.60 over 21 starts for the Dodgers in 2023.

His most recent suspension resulted from an incident in September 2023 when he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The Los Angeles County district attorney filed five misdemeanor charges against the pitcher, with four of them being dropped after he pleaded no contest and entered a year-long domestic violence treatment program.

The left-hander was also suspended for 20 games in 2019 for his first offense. No charges were filed against Urías during tjat time.

It remains to be seen if we will see Urías back in the big leagues, but the interest from teams could mean something is coming down the line. But for now, Urías will stay patient and see how the landscape opens for him in the major leagues — if that's what he wants to do.

Urías will always have a place in Dodgers history on the field, despite what happened off the field. The left-hander recorded the final out of the 2020 World Series for Los Angeles, helping the team end a long title drought.

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