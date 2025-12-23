Former Dodgers Outfielder Dies

Andy Kosco's big league career didn't afford him much stardom. His most famous moment, arguably, came when he stepped into someone else's spotlight. Kosco replaced Mickey Mantle at first base in the future Hall of Famer's final game in 1968.

“You cannot imagine the thrill it is to put on a Yankee uniform and play in Yankee Stadium, and you have to be around (Mickey) Mantle every day to appreciate what he is — the most courageous man I have ever seen," he told the Tuscaloosa News in March 1969.

By then, Kosco was an outfielder in the Dodgers' spring training camp, having arrived in an offseason trade for pitcher Mike Kekich.

Kosco, who died Friday at age 84, only spent two seasons with the Dodgers, in 1969 and 1970. While the 1969 season was hardly the best in Dodgers history, it was arguably the best of Kosco's 10-year career in Major League Baseball.

That year, as the Dodgers' primary right fielder, Kosco hit .248 with 19 home runs and 74 RBIs — all career-highs. His 19 home runs led the Dodgers in a pitcher-friendly league.

In 1970, Kosco played only 74 games for the Dodgers and slashed .228/.230/.388 with eight home runs.

In February 1971, Kosco was traded by the Dodgers to the Milwaukee Brewers for Al Downing — the first of four trades in a two-year span. He appeared in 164 games from 1971-72 with the Brewers, Angels and Red Sox before playing his final two seasons with the Reds.

Mostly a reserve outfielder, Kosco retired with 73 home runs, 267 RBIs and a .236 batting average in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Twins (1965-67), New York Yankees (1968), Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers (1971), California Angels (1972), Boston Red Sox (1972), Reds (1973-74).

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Kosco returned to his hometown after his baseball career ended. He worked for the Goulish-Kosco Insurance agency, where he later became the owner and expanded the business to multiple offices in Struthers and Boardman.

While working, he earned a bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University.

Kosco is survived by his wife Cathy, their five children, as well as two siblings and 12 grandchildren.

