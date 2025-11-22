Should Dodgers Consider Blockbuster Trade Idea From Ex-GM to Land Tarik Skubal?

With an extension for Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal becoming increasingly unlikely, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been tied to the right-hander all offseason.

Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in MLB, winning the AL Cy Young award in each of the last two seasons and leading the American League in bWAR in both seasons. In 2025, Skubal struck out 241 batters — second only to Garret Crochet — and posted an AL-leading 2.21 ERA.

The right-hander also had the best ERA+ and FIP in the American League, and led MLB with a 0.891 WHIP.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden proposed a trade package the Dodgers could send the Tigers to bring Skubal to the NL West. The former general manager proposed the Dodgers trade pitchers Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Jackson Ferris along with outfielder and No. 2 prospect Zyhir Hope.

Sheehan began the season on the injured list as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and made a solid comeback in 2025. He made 15 appearances, posting a 2.82 ERA. Sheehan struck out 89 batters in 73.1 innings last season, and is an extremely valuable asset for the Dodgers at just 25 years old.

Wrobleski also spent time in MLB this season, though mostly as a reliever. He made 24 appearances spanning 66.2 innings, and struck out 76 batters in that time. His ERA improved to 4.32 in 2025 from 5.70 the year prior.

Neither Ferris nor Hope have made their MLB debuts yet, but both are highly valued prospects in the Dodgers' system. Both players came from the Chicago Cubs in 2024 and currently play in Double-A.

Ferris made 24 appearances for Tulsa this season, his most at a single level over the course of a full season. He posted solid numbers, recording a 3.86 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 126.0 innings.

Hope began the season in High-A, posting an .805 OPS through 121 games. He hit 13 home runs and drove in 75 RBIs throughout his time with the Loons. He moved up to Double-A late in the season alongside No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula, and significantly outperformed his teammate. Through six games he logged six hits in 19 at-bats, posting a .771 OPS.

While the package looks light for a player of Skubal's caliber, each player the Dddgers send would have plenty of control and would set the Tigers up for a long time as far as pitching is concerned. They'd also be adding an elite prospect to their farm, which could help with the holes they have in the outfield.

