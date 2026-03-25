Freddie Freeman Sets Iron Man Goal for 2026 Season

Freddie Freeman is entering a fifth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the 17th overall in his Major League career.

The three-time World Series winner remains squarely focused on 2026, but recently allowed himself to begin looking ahead to potentially retiring with the Dodgers. Freeman remains under contract with the Dodgers through the 2027 season, and for this year wants to get back to a long-held goal of his.

Freddie Freeman eyeing 162 games

Freeman throughout his career has committed himself to playing every game in a season, and 2026 is not any different.

"My goal is to be ready to play 162 games, and we'll go from there on the days they want to get me off. But I'll be ready to play every single game," Freeman recently said.

He last appeared in 162 games for the Atlanta Braves during the 2018 season. Freeman came close to repeating the difficult feat with the Dodgers in 2023, when he played in 161 games. But that was followed by 147 games in each of the last two seasons.

Some of that stemmed from needing to take time away while his son, Maximus, battled Guillain-Barré syndrome. But Freeman also has endured multiple injuries during the last two years as well.

"I mean, I feel like the issues are not controlled by me. The ankle, had the ball break my finger, the rib thing. I would like not to think I have issues," he said of health becoming a factor of late. "I think it's just wear and tear of a season and flukey things.

"For me, that wouldn't be right if I'm looking for a day off. So for me, I'm going to prepare to play 162 games. When that day comes, or the night comes, where they say, 'We're going to give you tomorrow off,' you know me. I will fight that battle, and most likely lose. I want to play every game.

"As I've gotten older, I try not to think about that. But they are looking out for the best interest of me, and I do understand that."

The likelihood of the Dodgers having, or allowing, Freeman to play every game this season is not high. The team prioritizes health for the postseason and certainly are not going to push the 36-year-old without reason.

Particularly with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman expressing an interest in re-signing Freeman so he can finish his career with the organization.