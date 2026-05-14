Dave Roberts Reveals How Dodgers Will Utilize Kiké Hernández When He Returns

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting a key player back very soon, with utility man Kiké Hernández inching closer to a return.

Hernández underwent offseason elbow surgery that has delayed his start to the 2026 season, and had him open the season on the 60-day injured list.

But the veteran said he is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, and should be back as soon as he's eligible to come off the IL.

Once Hernández does return to the team, the Dodgers are going to have another tough decision to make on the roster.

Hernández's impact on the Dodgers over the years can't be overstated, and the team is ready to have him back. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on how the team plans to utilize him when he returns, saying that he will again take on his usual role.

"I see Kiké at third [base], obviously he's gonna play some second [base] because you just don't know what's gonna happen, you just never know what's gonna happen, what could happen," Roberts said. "I see him playing some outfield too, just to kind of keep his skills sharp."

Hernández is eligible to come off the injured list before May 24, and the veteran expects to return one day later.

"I am eligible to come off on the 24th [of May], but chances are I’m going to be active on the 25th if everything goes well, according to plan the rest of the way, rehab assignment," Hernández said. "The 24th is a day game in Milwaukee, and I would rather play at home than the road.”

Having a healthy Hernández gives the Dodgers all sorts of flexibility to build out lineups due to his versatility in the field. Hernández can give Los Angeles quality production from both the infield and outfield, offering Roberts plenty of options.

Last season, Hernández played in 93 games for Los Angeles, hitting just .203 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .621. His numbers during the regular season weren't the most eye-popping, but the utility man once again came up huge for the team in the postseason.

Hernández has been as clutch as anyone in the playoffs during his MLB career, and the Dodgers love having him around. In Game 6 of the World Series, Hernández ended the game on an improbable double play from the outfield to force a Game 7.

GAME ENDING DOUBLE PLAY! THERE WILL BE A GAME SEVEN TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dtWrxULKEG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2025

Los Angeles will be happy to have Hernández back in the fold, especially given the team's offensive struggles of late. And with Hernández returning soon, the team will be getting the Energizer Bunny of the group back on the field.

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