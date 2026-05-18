Kiké Hernandez Provides Exciting Health Update With Dodgers Return Looming

While the Los Angeles Dodgers recently lost ace Blake Snell to injury for the next few months, the team could be getting back a key position player.

Kiké Hernández, whose start to the 2026 season was delayed after having elbow surgery over the offseason, is now nearing a return.

Hernández has been "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, and he is eligible to come off the injured list on May 24. Los Angeles will likely activate the utility man around this time, providing a major boost to the lineup.

Hernàndez is currently on a rehab assignment, and provided more insight into his injury recovery, saying that he is pain-free from the surgery.

"I knew it was going to be a long rehab. And even though I'm ahead of schedule, it still feels like it's forever, because it's the first time in my entire career that I missed spring training and I missed Opening Day," Hernández said. "... Last year was miserable, you know? Not only performance wise, but I was just in a lot of pain every time I took the field. So I'm just happy that I'm pain free right now."

Getting Hernández back into the lineup will be huge for the Dodgers, especially given the inconsistent offense that the team has seen this year. Hernández is the energy of this locker room, and if the team starts to struggle, he can be one of the few players to help rally the group.

His presence in the locker room can't be overstated, and Hernández has been a main catalyst for the back-to-back World Series titles. While he isn't a star player on this roster, Hernández is a glue guy, and the team tends to vibe off his energy.

Since Hernández has the ability to play all over the field, this gives manager Dave Roberts more options to use in building out lineups. Roberts recently discussed how he was going to use Hernández once he returns, continuing his utility man role.

"I see Kiké at third [base], obviously he's gonna play some second [base] because you just don't know what's gonna happen, you just never know what's gonna happen, what could happen," Roberts said. "I see him playing some outfield too, just to kind of keep his skills sharp."

Hernández played in 93 games for Los Angeles last year, hitting .203 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .621. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he is as clutch as they come, and it's a big reason why the Dodgers love having him around.

Who Will Kiké Hernández Replace on Dodgers Roster?

Once Hernández returns, the Dodgers will have to revisit some tough decisions on the roster.

It seems most likely Santiago Espinal gets designated for assignment to make room for Hernández.

Espinal, 31, has appeared in 23 games for the Dodgers this season, going 8-for-37 (.216) with one home run, three RBIs and an OPS of .568.

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