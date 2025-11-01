Kiké Hernandez Sends Message to Blue Jays on Alex Vesia Tribute
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez expressed his appreciation for the Toronto Blue Jays after their tribute to Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia in Game 6 of the World Series.
Vesia has been away from the team during the World Series, with the Dodgers releasing a statement on the left-hander's status on Oct. 23.
"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter," the statement read. "The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."
The Dodgers are still yet to provide an update on Vesia since.
The team has paid tribute to Vesia throughout the World Series, with relief pitchers donning hats with No. 51 embroidered on the side during the Dodgers' three home games this series. The Blue Jays responded in Game 6 with a tribute of their own, with their relievers sporting hats with No. 51 written on the side.
“For those guys to do that, it’s incredible," Hernandez said. "They’re trying to win a World Series but they understand that life is bigger than baseball and baseball’s just a game. And for them to do that, with where we were at with the stakes, hats off to them. And I want them to know that we appreciate it.”
Vesia served as one of the Dodgers' first options out of the bullpen during his time on the roster this postseason, posting a 3.86 ERA through seven appearances.
The Dodgers have sorely missed their best left-handed reliever during the World Series, but are making do without him on the roster. The Dodgers forced Game 7 with a hard-fought win on Friday, and look to bring Vesia his second World Series championship with a win in the final game on Saturday.
Shohei Ohtani will make his fourth start this postseason in the final game of the Dodgers' season as they look to maintain their excellent record on the road during the playoffs.
Game 7 of the World Series begins on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.
