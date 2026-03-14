Kiké Hernández Trying to Find Balance With Supporting Team Puerto Rico in WBC

Kiké Hernández was back with the Los Angeles Dodgers this week after spending time in Puerto Rico during World Baseball Classic pool play at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

Hernández is not part of the Team Puerto Rico roster due to his ongoing recovery from left elbow surgery, but he received permission from the Dodgers to briefly leave Spring Training.

Hernández is now poised to join Puerto Rico for their WBC quarterfinal game in Houston this weekend but hasn't decided if he will accompany them should they advance, via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.

“We’re starting to move along really rapidly in terms of my rehab stuff and I don’t really want to, when it comes to having to hit batting practice and all that, I don’t want to take away from the guys that are playing (in the WBC),” Hernandez said Thursday. “So I haven’t had that conversation yet with Andrew (Friedman). I only asked permission to go to Houston. So if we win again in Houston he might get another text message asking if I can go along for the ride. But I haven’t decided that yet. We’re going to go one day at a time.”

Puerto Rico faces Italy on Saturday at Daikin Park. Team Italy went 4-0 to win Pool B, which played their games in Houston. Team Puerto Rico finished 3-1 and as the runner-up in Pool A.

Should they eliminate Italy, Puerto Rico would face the winner of the Venezuela-Japan matchup in a semifinal game on March 16.

The Puerto Rican team is looking to achieve more success as an underdog of sorts. While Hernández is not participating in the WBC because of his rehab process, the likes of Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and José Berríos were among several players who were denied insurance coverage.

That also applied to Miguel Rojas in his quest to play for Venezuela. Rojas strongly criticized the process and felt Latin America countries were disproportinately affected.

Kiké Hernández involved with Puerto Rico

Along with providing a veteran experience in the dugout, Hernández was an ambassador for the WBC returning to Puerto Rico for the first time since 2013.

He participated in the team tradition of bleaching his hair blond, and Hernández caught a ceremonial first pitch from Puerto Rican musician Young Miko.

During a press conference on his home island, Hernández also touted the World Baseball Classic as being superior to the World Series.