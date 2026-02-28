Latest Dodgers Bullpen Updates a Mixed Bag

The Los Angeles Dodgers have widely been touted as an unstoppable force, but they are facing some early questions with their pitching staff as Opening Day of the 2026 season sits one month away.

Blake Snell's slow progression is likely going to result in not being on the Dodgers' roster to start the season. And in the bullpen, the likes of Brusdar Graterol, Brock Stewart and Evan Phillips are at different stages in their recoveries from respective surgeries.

According to Jack Harris of the California Post, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Stewart is making progress with his bullpen sessions but Graterol has stalled.

— Brock Stewart’s bullpens have been encouraging. He is also unlikely for opening day, but might not be out long once regular season begins



— Brusdar Graterol has not gotten off a mound lately, and is in a “holding pattern.” Dodgers are still taking things slowly with him

Aside from the Dodgers expecting returns at some point this year, there is still reason to believe in their potential group of relief pitchers who will be on the Opening Day roster. The bullpen is of course boosted by the addition of Edwin Díaz to solidfy the closer role.

From there, the Dodgers bullpen on Opening Day could also include Ben Casparius, Jack Dreyer, Will Klein, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia and Justin Wrobleski. Other candidates include Edgardo Henriquez, Landon Knack, Cole Irvin and Ronan Kopp.

Dodgers Spring Training notes

Brusdar Graterol

Graterol is still looking to return from having right shoulder surgery to repair the labrum in November 2024. He was projected to return during the second half of last season, but that never came to be.

Graterol didn't so much as begin a rehab assignment last year. He was feeling healthy going into Spring Training but Roberts shared early on that Graterol would be brought along slowly due to his throwing not being at the expected level.

Brock Stewart

That Stewart wouldn't be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day roster was widely expected at the time of his right shoulder surgery last September. It came after he spent nearly six weeks on the injured list and hoped to return in time for the playoffs.

The door was left open for Stewart to pitch a majority of this season, and the latest update adds more credence to that notion.

Stewart was among their arbitration-eligible players who the Dodgers agreed to a contract with for the 2026 season. The 34-year-old is not due to become a free agent until after the 2027 season.