Dodgers Share Concerning Brusdar Graterol Update

Brusdar Graterol valiantly made a return from right shoulder trouble to pitch in the 2024 World Series, but the lingering effects of that are now spilling into this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers put Graterol on the 15-day injured list during the final week of the 2024 season due to right shoulder inflammation. He then wasn't active until being added onto their World Series roster.

Grateorl appeared in three games against the New York Yankees, allowing one run over 2.1 innings pitched. He then underwent right shoulder surgery to repair the labrum that November.

The Dodgers at that point expected Graterol to miss at least the first half of 2025. He began the season on the 60-day injured list and never made his way onto the mound for the Dodgers or even a Minor League affiliate as part of a rehab assignment.

Latest Brusdar Graterol update

Although there was disappointment in Graterol not managing a return last season, the Dodgers were hopeful for this year. That still could become a reality, but the 27-year-old is still not a full-go.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team is going to move ahead cautiously with Graterol.

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are slow playing Brusdar Graterol a bit this spring. Ball hasn’t come out the way they’d expected as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 14, 2026

The latest development is reminiscent of Graterol's medical history reportedly causing an issue for the Boston Red Sox in what was going to be a three-team trade with the Minnesota Twins and Dodgers. The Dodgers wound up trading Kenta Maeda to the Twins and kept Graterol while working out different terms with the Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price.

Graterol joins the likes of Blake Snell, Evan Phillips and Brock Stewart in being behind other pitchers in camp. That of course was expected with Phillips and Stewart considering they underwent respective surgeries last year.

Meanwhile, Snell revealed during the offseason that he pitched through left shoulder trouble during the World Series that was similar to the inflammation he dealt with early last year. It delayed Snell's offseason throwing program and has him taking a new approach this spring.

Although the Graterol update is disconcerting, there is still time in camp to get on track and be viable come Opening Day. But if that isn't the case, the Dodgers will err on the side of caution and continue to prioritize the bigger picture.

"Guys are anxious. I think for me, we've got a long camp. Longer than we've had in recent years, so try to get guys to start slow but intentional, methodical, is the message," Roberts said.

