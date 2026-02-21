Max Muncy Reveals Specific Detail From Workouts That Could Prove Key

Max Muncy is heading into the 2026 season as the longest-tenured player in the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse and fresh off signing a new contract extension.

But while Muncy has been a mainstay with the Dodgers since 2018, his tenure has at times been marred by injury. Specifically with right oblique trouble, which prompted the 35-year-old to have a specific focus during his offseason workouts.

"Just a lot of decompression stuff. Trying to lengthen the spine as much as possible and trying to take weight off of it as much as possible," Muncy recently explained. "We talked about it last year a bunch, with the way I have a short torso, I create a lot of stress and obviously I don't swing very soft.

"So just trying to take as much stress off as possible."

Muncy came away encouraged by the results of his work and remarked, "I feel in as good of spot as I've ever been in."

Muncy first dealt with right oblique trouble in June 2021. The issue returned in May 2024 and again last August. One stroke of fortune for Muncy and the Dodgers is his oblique strains have not been season-ending despite the delicate nature of that type of injury.

"I tried to do a lot of things to look into the side issues. I've been trying to decompress my spine as much as possible. Trying to just do little things to help it out as much as possible. I'm hoping it pays off, but we'll see," Muncy said.

After appearing in 73 games two years ago, his fewest in a full season with the Dodgers, Muncy was limited to 100 in 2025. Six weeks before going on the injured list with a strained right oblique and just 11 days after returning, Muncy had been out due a bone bruise in his left knee.

And though the veteran infielder made a concerted effort to be in position to remain healthy, Muncy otherwise shared the Dodgers took a slightly different approach to Spring Training this year due to having long seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Max Muncy's contract extensions

Since originally joining the Dodgers on a Minor League deal, Muncy has signed four different contract extensions with the team.

The first came in February 2020, a three-year and $26 million deal. Then in August 2022, the Dodgers signed Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million extension that included a $10 million team option with performance bonuses for 2024.

Another extension came in November 2023, which was a two-year, $24 million pact that replaced the team option. That contract included a team option for 2026, which the Dodgers exercised before signing Muncy to his newest extension.

Muncy's current contract has him set to be with the Dodgers at least through the 2027 season. His deal also includes a $10 million team option for 2028. If the Dodgers decline their option, Muncy will be owed a $3 million buyout.