Keston Hiura Among First Round of Dodgers Spring Training Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the month of March to play exhibition games, but they already started the process of making Spring Training roster cuts.

The group of those re-assigned to Minor League camp on Monday morning were Patrick Copen, Luke Fox, Nick Frasso, Matt Gorski, Keston Hiura, Chris Newell, Chuckie Robinson, José Rodríguez, Jerming Rosario, Adam Serwinowski and Nelson Quiroz.

None of the aforementioned players are on the Dodgers' 40-man roster and were part of the team's non-roster invitees to Spring Training. They all remain eligible to participate in remaining games this spring despite being removed from the Major League clubhouse at Camelback Ranch.

The Dodgers still have 65 players remaining in big league camp, comprised of 35 pitchers and 30 position players. That total does not include Evan Phillips or Kiké Hernández, who already are on the 60-day injured list.

Dodgers Spring Training roster cuts

Patrick Copen

Copen made one appearance for the Dodgers last spring and has already doubled that total this year. He's allowed two runs over two innings pitched thus far.

The right-hander overcame a significant obstacle after losing sight in his right eye upon being hit in the face by a comebacker. Copen returned in 2025 to lead all Minor League pitchers in the Dodgers farm system with 152 strikeouts.

Luke Fox

Fox has four strikeouts in 1.2 innings over two appearances, but he's also walked three batters and allowed four runs.

Nick Frasso

Frasso, who returned to the Dodgers organization during the offseason by signing a Minor League contract, has yet to appear in a Cactus League game this year.

Matt Gorski

A former second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gorski made his MLB debut last season and played in 15 games.

He hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game with the Dodgers.

Keston Hiura

At the time of signing his Minor League deal, there was the potential for Hiura to play his way onto the roster due to Tommy Edman's ongoing recovery from right ankle surgery.

Hiura has played in seven games this spring but made a minimal impact and seemingly fell behind other roster candidates, Nick Senzel and Santiago Espinal. Hiura's lone hit in 13 at-bats is a home run.

Chris Newell

Newell has played in seven games and hit a two-run homer in the Dodgers' loss to the San Francisco Giants on Feb. 27.

Chuckie Robinson

Robinson hasn't seen time in a Cactus League game thus far and appears poised to begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

José Rodríguez

Rodríguez made six relief appearances last spring but also is among the group of reassigned players who has yet to see action this year.

Jerming Rosario

Rosario has pitched two scoreless innings across his pair of appearances thus far.

Adam Serwinoski

Serwinoski also has pitched in two games this spring, tallying four strikeouts without allowing a hit or run. The Dodgers acquired the left-hander last year as part of their three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays.

Nelson Quiroz

Quiroz is hitless in three at-bats over two games in which he's appeared off the bench.