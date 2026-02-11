Veteran Player Shares Initial Expectations for Dodgers Front Office Role

LOS ANGELES — Miguel Rojas went into the offseason with a clear goal of re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. He'd previously indicated two years ago the 2026 season would be the last of his career, and reiterated that during the Dodgers' playoff run.

“Really important to me because obviously going into free agency at this age is never easy," Rojas said at DodgerFest when discussing his return on a one-year contract. "I didn't see myself going anywhere else after what happened in 2025. Not just to me, but to the whole team.

"I felt like we need an opportunity to go back together and try and go for the three-peat. Not every franchise in sports has the opportunity to win three titles in a row."

While the 36-year-old is ecstatic to have achieved his objective, Rojas is expecting the Dodgers to further round out their roster by re-signing Kiké Hernández.

Miguel Rojas joining Dodgers front office

When announcing he would be back with the Dodgers for a 13th and final season of his career, Rojas also revealed he planned to take on a player development role in their front office upon retiring.

Complete details of Rojas' duties in the Dodgers front office have not yet been decided, and the veteran infielder anticipates needing to do some searching before settling in.

"Learning a little bit from every area and seeing what I'm going to be good at. I want to be a coach, but maybe I’m going to be good at something else," he said. "I feel like that’s something that I want to realize about myself.

"Coach a little bit of everything, TV maybe, work in the front office a little bit with Andrew and company. And definitely learn a little bit more from Doc and what they value as a team, as a player.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has mentioned Rojas as being capable of guiding his own team in the future. Rojas' coaching ability also has been heralded by the likes of Mookie Betts during his adjustment to playing shortstop after establishing himself as a Gold-Glove right fielder.

"Having Miggy has been one of the biggest blessings in disguise I've ever had. He is so knowledgeable of baseball in general but especially the position of shortstop," Betts said during the 2025 National League Division Series.

"Having a teammate like that, it's different when you have a coach, but when you have a teammate that's actually out there, I can ask him questions during the game, in between pitches, somebody who always has an answer, always gives you his best every day.

"I couldn't ask for anything better than having Miggy Rojas. And he's really responsible for a lot of my mental successes this year, for sure."

Recommended articles