MLB Insider Provides Update on Clayton Kershaw's Post-Retirement Plans

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw hung up his cleats for good after winning his third World Series title this October, ending his time on the mound.

Kershaw retired at age 37 despite still being able to pitch at an MLB level. He wanted to spend more time with his family and has likely grown frustrated with all the injuries he's had.

The southpaw has an MVP award, along with three Cy Young trophies, five ERA titles, and a Triple Crown. He reached 3,000 strikeouts this season, hitting a major milestone in a career that will earn him an unambiguous spot in Cooperstown.

His legendary resume along with his laidback persona, has led to his name being floated for an MLB TV role as the new media rights deal should allow for the sport to grow and get more eyes on the product.

According to Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, Kershaw could serve as an analyst on a broadcast on any of the networks, though his recent family commitments might make it difficult for him to work again so soon after stepping away.

"The newly retired Dodgers superstar looks like the overall No. 1 pick on the TV board," the Front Office Sports staff wrote.

"Coming off his third World Series championship, the three-time Cy Young Award winner raised eyebrows by declining a job in the front office to spend more time with his family. (He and his wife are expecting their fifth child).

"Kershaw could give viewers insight into the current Dodgers dynasty as well as Shohei Ohtani—the modern-day Babe Ruth. But several sources believe he wants to step away from the game, much like Derek Jeter did after his retirement. 'He’d be great. He’s done a lot of work being mic’d up and had fun on Dodgers and national telecasts,' said one TV executive. 'The question now is: Does he want to go right back into it?'"

Baseball is a sport that features several former players in the booth as commentators or at the desk as analysts. The job, if Kershaw wanted it at any point, should be available to him forever.

Even if he does not take it immediately, his future in media may not be closed off.

