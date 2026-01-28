Having recently compiled a list of the best 100 players in baseball, MLB Network is now ranking the Top 10 Players Right Now at each position by way of the The Shredder.

Their annual exercise began with second basemen, where Ketel Marte reigned supreme for a second year in a row and fourth time in the past seven seasons. The Shredder previously had Marte as the No. 1 second baseman in 2020, 2022 and 2025.

Like with the middle infield position, the Los Angeles Dodgers were not represented in left field. Nor did they have a player included in the just missed category.

Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox was anointed the best left fielder in baseball. Duran placed second last year and now unseated Yordan Alvarez, who was No. 1 from 2023-25. Ironically, Duran was a reported Dodgers trade target earlier in the offseason as they remained in search of an outfielder.

Another player with a connection to the Dodgers who was ranked by The Shredder is Cody Bellinger checking in at No. 3. Bellinger, a former Dodgers draft pick and National League MVP, reportedly drew interest for a reunion in free agency.

Sandwiched between the two is Duran's teammate, Roman Anthony, who already is considered the No. 2 left fielder after just making his MLB debut last season.

The Shredder list evaluates past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, which includes advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

Should The Shredder have ranked Teoscar Hernández?

Hernández was ranked among the best right fielders by The Shredder for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He was left off its list of top left fielders for this year.

Hernández conceivably could be included by The Shredder with right fielders once again, but that doesn't appear to be likely considering the Dodgers have planned a position change.

Regardless of the corner outfield spot, defense is not what's going to get Hernández recognized and his struggles in that area last year likely contributed to not being ranked. Hernández posted a -9 Outs Above Average (OAA) in right field, equaling his total in left field during the 2024 season.

The Shredder ranked Hernández as the No. 8 right fielder heading into 2024, and 10th last year. He managed to still sneak onto the list behind a prolific showing at the plate in his first season with the Dodgers.

Hernández was much more inconsistent last year but could wind up being among the best left fielders in baseball come the end of the 2026 season. He's diligently trained during the offseason and skipped participation in the World Baseball Classic in order to continue preparing for the year.

Former All-Star and Florida Marlins World Series champion Cliff Floyd included Hernández at 10th on his persona list.

MLB Top-10 Left Fielders Right Now for 2026

Rank The Shredder Cliff Floyd 1 Jarren Duran (Red Sox) Riley Greene (Tigers) 2 Roman Anthony (Red Sox) Cody Bellinger (Yankees) 3 Cody Bellinger (Yankees) James Wood (Nationals) 4 Riley Greene (Tigers) Yordan Alvarez (Astros) 5 James Wood (Nationals) Jackson Chourio (Brewers) 6 Ian Happ (Cubs) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics) 7 Yordan Alvarez (Astros) Kyle Stowers (Marlins) 8 Kyle Stowers (Marlins) Ian Happ (Cubs) 9 Jackson Chourio (Brewers) Randy Arozarena (Mariners) 10 Brandon Marsh (Phillies) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers)

