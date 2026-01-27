MLB Top-10 Second Basemen Right Now: Dodgers Snubbed by The Shredder for 2026?

On the heels of compiling the best 100 players at present time, MLB Network began their annual tradition of going position by position to rank the Top 10 Players Right Now by way of the The Shredder.

The Shredder list is put together by evaluating past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, which includes advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

The first Shredder list for the 2026 season started with second basemen, where Ketel Marte remained ranked the No. 1 overall player at the position. Marte was the top 10 second baseman heading into the 2025 season as well, and in 2020 and 2022.

Marte was the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason, but indications now are the Arizona Diamondbacks intend to keep their star player.

Also ranked by The Shredder, checking in fourth among second basemen, is Brendan Donovan, who at one point was a Dodgers trade target.

Miami Marlins' Xavier Edwards (eighth) and Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers (10th) are newcomers to The Shredder's top-10 rankings.

Do the Dodgers have a top-10 second baseman?

This season marks a second year in a row that the Dodgers did not have a player included on the top-10 list of second basemen.

Mookie Betts ranked first on the list for 2024, but has since moved to shortstop.

Now the Dodgers figure to primarily rely on Tommy Edman at second base, with Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas receiving opportunities as well.

If healthy and able to produce like he did after being traded to the Dodgers in 2024, Edman would potentially have an argument to be ranked by The Shredder. But the reality is there is some uncertainty with his health and Edman is coming off an inconsistent offensive season.

Edman was not so much as included among the six players in the just missed category. That group comprised of Ernie Clement (Toronto Blue Jays), Jake Cronenworth (Padres), Bryson Stott (Philadelphia Phillies), Josh Smith (Texas Rangers), Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) and Jeff McNeil (Athletics).

Edman and the Dodgers are optimistic having right ankle surgery during the offseason will lead to improved health in 2026. That in turn could result in Edman spending time in center field on occasion.

Kim and Rojas weren't candidates for The Shredder's list of top-10 second basemen given the current stages of their respective careers. Kim had early success upon making his MLB debut last season before going on to struggle. The bulk of his contributions may come defensively.

Rojas is entering the final season of his career and will take on a role in the Dodgers front office after retiring. Rojas was ranked the No. 9 second baseman by analyst Sam Miller as a wild card selection.

MLB Top-10 Second Basemen Right Now for 2025

Rank The Shredder Sam Miller 1 Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) 2 Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) Nico Hoerner (Cubs) 3 Nico Hoerner (Cubs) Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) 4 Brendan Donovan (Cardinals) Luke Keaschall (Twins) 5 Marcus Semien (Mets) Brice Turang (Brewers) 6 Jose Altuve (Astros) Xavier Edwards (Marlins) 7 Gleyber Torres (Tigers) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals) 8 Xavier Edwards (Marlins) Ozzie Albies (Braves) 9 Brandon Lowe (Pirates) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers) 10 Brice Turang (Brewers) Jackson Holliday (Orioles)

