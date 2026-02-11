Mookie Betts Tried to Complete Difficult Golf Challenge

The 2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open ended in thrilling fashion over the weekend as Chris Gotterup defeated Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff.

Gotterup claimed the WM Phoenix Open title with a long birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff matchup. It marked a fourth career PGA Tour title and second this year for Gotterup, who earned a $1.728 million payout by winning the tournament.

Gotterup did so by catching Matsuyama on the 18th hole. Matsuyama at that point held a a one-shot lead over Gotterup, but pulled his drive into the water.

16th hole at Waste Management Phoenix Open

One of the prominent features of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale is the 16th hole that is unlike any other on the PGA Tour.

Known as "The Coliseum," it's the only fully enclosed hole on the PGA Tour. It can host an estimated 20,000 spectators and is notorious for a loud, stadium-like atmosphere. The 16th hole at Waste Management Phoenix Open also includes the exclusive Skybox 16 with seating that overlooks the enclosed area and provides a panoramic view.

And it's where Mookie Betts attempted to birdie from, a feat he nearly pulled off.

Can Mookie Betts make a birdie at the famous 16th hole at the @WMPhoenixOpen? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rYeXVNLMC4 — MLB (@MLB) February 10, 2026

The WM Phoenix Open has previously served as the backdrop for the Dodgers to have a presence, as Max Homa wore the team's cap in 2023 and a Walker Buehler jersey in 2025.

Golfing is among the various sports Betts has taken up in his free time. Betts perhaps is most prominently known for being an excellent bowler and pickleball player, but his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates often remark the four-time World Series champion is capable of playing any sport.

Betts has participated in the Justin Turner Golf Classic on multiple occasions and this past November he was a correspondent for the inaugural MLB Open, a competitive golf tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas that featured current and former MLB stars.

Although Betts fell short in his quest to birdie from 16 at TPC Scottsdale, he's looking forward to bouncing back from some offensive struggles last year. Based on recent comments by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, that will likely need to come from hitting third in the lineup.

Betts has never regularly hit third during any point of his career. The bulk of his 66 career games (64 starts) in that spot came when Betts started 40 games and hit third for the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

