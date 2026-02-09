NBC Sports Reveals Clayton Kershaw's Broadcasting Role

As part of new three-year media rights agreements MLB games are returning to NBCUniversal properties while also remaining on ESPN and being added to Netflix amid their continued expansion into live sports.

With that, NBC Sports announced the hiring of Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto and Anthony Rizzo as MLB analysts.

“We’re excited to welcome Clayton, Anthony and Joey, three stars right off the field who can provide fresh perspective on the players, teams, and everything that makes baseball special,” NBC Sports executive producer and president of production Sam Flood said in a statement.

“We look forward to rolling out some new concepts to take advantage of the unique insights of each analyst, beginning on Opening Day.”

MLB and NBCUniversal previously had a broadcasting partnership from 1947-89 and again during the 1994-2000 seasons. The new media rights deal will see MLB games carried by NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and online via Peacock.

A select number of "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcasts will only air on NBCSN and Peacock in weeks where there is overlap with a previously negotiated media rights deal on NBC.

NBC additionally is going to air special event games, including Opening Day and Labor Day. NBC is celebrating their return to broadcasting MLB games by carrying the Opening Day game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, March 26.

The network will also have a presence during All-Star week as the MLB Draft and Futures Game are going to be carried by NBC platforms.

In addition to "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts, all Wild Card games from 2026-28 will be exclusive to NBC, NBCSN and Peacock.

MLB Sunday Leadoff games will be carried on Peacock and NBCSN. Those previously were available through streaming on Peacock during the 2022-23 seasons.

Clayton Kershaw's broadcasting role

NBC Sports is planning for Kershaw, Rizzo and Votto to work as pregame analysts for their exclusive coverage of all Wild Card games. Based on availability, the trio additionally will be in studio for select pregame shows that air prior to "Sunday Night Baseball" games on NBC and Peacock, alongside hosts Bob Costas and Ahmed Fareed.

Kershaw joins the NBC Sports broadcasting team fresh off retiring after his 18th season with the Dodgers. He previously joined the likes of SportsNet LA and ESPN for in-game interviews that drew plenty of fanfare for remarkable analysis and insight into Kershaw's personality.

Before Kershaw embarks on a broadcasting career, he's going to pitch for a final time with Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

