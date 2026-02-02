MLB Expanding Digital Presence With new Media Rights Contracts

Roughly one year before an expected MLB lockout arrives, the league reached three-year media rights agreements with ESPN, NBCUniversal and Netflix.

With that, MLB is further expanding into digital media with a revamped approach for the 2026-28 seasons.

“Our new media rights agreements with ESPN, NBCUniversal and Netflix provide us with a great opportunity to expand our reach to fans through three powerful destinations for live sports, entertainment, and marquee events,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“Following our last World Series game that averaged more than 51 million viewers globally, these partnerships build on MLB’s growing momentum that includes generational stars setting new standards for excellence, new rules which have improved the game on the field, and increases in important fan engagement metrics like viewership, attendance, participation and social media consumption.

“We’re looking forward to tapping into the unique areas of expertise that ESPN, NBCUniversal and Netflix each bring to the sport for the benefit of our fans.”

In addition to MLB's new broadcasting partners, part of their national TV rights are unchanged. Fox networks will continue to air select contests throughout the regular season, in addition to the All-Star Game, Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series.

Turner networks is going to continue airing regular season games on select Tuesday nights, plus carry a Division Series and League Championship Series matchup each year. Lastly, Apple TV+ remains the home to "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheaders.

New MLB media rights contracts bring change and nostalgia

ESPN

In February 2025, MLB and ESPN announced they mutually agreed to end their partnership upon the 2025 season concluding.

The two sides reportedly faced a March 1 deadline that year to potentially opt out of the final three years of an agreement that otherwise extended through the 2028 season. The contract between MLB and ESPN had been in place since 2021.

While MLB was negotiating new terms with a wide range of networks and prospective partners, a scenario emerged to keep the proverbial Worldwide Leader in Sports still involved, even if under different terms.

As part of MLB's new media rights agreements, ESPN is going to receive a national midweek game package for each of the three seasons the deal covers. ESPN also acquired rights to sell MLB.TV through their app, and is the exclusive home for the second half opener and Little League Classic.

What notably has changed for ESPN is the network no longer is the home of "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts or the Wild Card Series, which now belong to NBCUniversal.

Nevertheless, MLB and ESPN are continuing a partnership that dates back to 1990.

NBCUniversal/NBC/Peacock

MLB and NBCUniversal previously had a broadcasting partnership from 1947-89 and again over the 1994-2000 seasons. The new media rights deal calls for MLB games to return to NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and online stream through Peacock.

It's another significant addition for NBCUniversal, as the media conglommerate has returned to carrying NBA games as well.

A select number of "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcasts will only air on NBCSN and Peacock during weeks in which there is overlap with a previously negotiated media rights deal on NBC.

NBC additionally is going to air special event games, including primetime matchups on Opening Day and Labor Day. NBC is marking their return to broadcasting MLB games by carrying the Opening Day game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, March 26.

The network will also have a presence during All-Star week as the MLB Draft and Futures Game are going to be carried by NBC platforms.

In addition to "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts, all Wild Card games will be exclusive to NBC, NBCSN and Peacock.

MLB Sunday Leadoff games will be carried on Peacock and NBCSN. Those previously were available via Peacock stream during the 2022-23 seasons.

Netflix

Netflix is further expanding their footprint into live sports through an agreement with MLB.

The streaming platform begins the new contract by helping start the 2026 season as the exclusive home for an Opening Night matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

Netflix additionally is going to carry the Home Run Derby and more special events, such as the MLB at Field of Dreams game.

Netflix will also be the exclusive home of the 2026 World Baseball Classic for viewers in Japan.

Recommended articles