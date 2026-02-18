Mets Owner Comments on 'Ability to Spend' and Shares Goal That Involves Dodgers

There is no denying the Los Angeles Dodgers have greatly benefitted from being owned by the Guggenheim Baseball Management group, but they aren't alone when it comes to wealthy MLB team owners.

That list is led by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has an estimated net worth of $23 billion. Behind Cohen is Rogers Communications ($19 billion) of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs owner Joe Ricketts and family ($8 billion).

Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter then appears on MLB's list of richest owners with a reported net worth of just over $7 billion. Atlanta Braves owner John Malone rounds out the top five at $6.7 billion.

And though the Mets have regularly been aggressive in free agency and at times led MLB in payroll, they have largely managed to avoid the same criticism that's fallen on the Dodgers. That only figures to increase this year if L.A. continues to be successful on the field with a roster that is tracking to again exceed $400 million in payroll.

Steve Cohen: Mets can spend like Dodgers

While speaking with reporters from Mets Spring Training, Cohen was asked how he perceives the Dodgers after their offseason included signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective contracts that were record-setting deals.

Cohen first reminded that the Mets are capable of committing to a significant payroll as well, and he expressed a hope of facing the Dodgers in the postseason, via SNY.

"Well, I mean listen, they're formidable, right? They have the ability to spend. So do I, by the way. OK? They've built a great team, but I think we've built a great team. And I think we're going to be really competitive this year. The goal is to meet them somewhere along the way in the playoffs."

To Cohen's point, it was the Mets who signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract that is the richest deal in MLB history.

This past offseason alone, they signed Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract while in the midst of pursuing Díaz. The addition of Williams did not rule out the Mets from potentially re-signing the All-Star closer.

After that, New York was part of the Tucker sweepstakes and after his decision to join the Dodgers, quickly pivoted to sign Bo Bichette for three years and $126 million.

The Mets also traded for Freddy Peralta and it's believed there's mutual interest on agreeing to a long-term contract extension.

Mets owner comments on Edwin Díaz, Kyle Tucker

Cohen has made several comments regarding the Dodgers over recent days, which included expressing confusion over Díaz leaving in free agency and being annoyed by Tucker's final decision.