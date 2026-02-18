What Dodgers GM Cares About More Than Praise From Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

The Los Angeles Dodgers fielded the most expensive roster in MLB history and ended 2025 with a second consecutive World Series title, then proceeded to spend more than $300 million in free agency to sign Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker.

That further cemented the Dodgers' positioning at the center of a spirited MLB salary cap debate. Payroll disparity among teams has been a dominant topic throughout the sport for multiple years and that's expected to continue with the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expiring on Dec. 1.

But while some team owners and fans of other teams take issue with the Dodgers, the likes of Philadlephia Phillies star Bryce Harper and San Diego Padres teammates Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have come to their defense.

Harper's latest comments were an extension of a sentiment he first expressed last April. "I don't know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they're doing," Harper said at the time. "I think they're a great team and a great organization."

Meanwhile, Machado called for all teams to follow the Dodgers' approach and Tatis lauded them for "doing it right."

Brandon Gomes responds to praise for Dodgers' spending

The Dodgers front office has regularly spoken of wanting to ensure the franchise is viewed as a desirable destination among players. One might suspect that receiving compliments from the likes of Harper, Machado and Tatis would serve as validation of that.

But in reality it hardly lands on the radar for Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes.

“We’re not looking externally for validation. The validation is winning championships and putting out as good of teams as we can each and every year," Gomes said. "All we're trying to do is get a little bit better each and every season with the goal of winning championships.

"Our coaching staff, our players, I think, view it as that. Good, bad or indifferent, the external stuff is stuff that we can't worry about.”

Gomes' remarks are in line with his previous statements of not being consumed by criticism that's been levied against the Dodgers. He, Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman instead choose to emphasize the organization's commitment to fans.

Friedman has also acknowledged feeling a responsibility to live up to the Dodgers' promise to Shohei Ohtani after he deferred $680 million of his 10-year, $700 million contract signed in December 2023.