2026 Dodgers Spring Training: Ben Rortvedt, Hyeseong Kim Pull Each Other in Sprinting Drills

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training doesn't begin until Friday, when pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at Camelback Ranch. The first full-squad workout then isn't scheduled until Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Pitchers and catchers playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic are due in their respective team camps no later than Wednesday. Position Players participating in the tournament have to be present by Thursday.

Like in previous years, several Dodgers already have made their way to Arizona and are preparing for the start of the 2026 season. Among them are Shohei Ohtani, Andy Pages, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In video captured by international reporter Masaya Kotani, Ben Rortvedt and Hyeseong Kim also are at Camelback Ranch.

Rortvedt is back with the Dodgers organization after getting claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds earlier in the offseason. That came shortly after the Dodgers and Rortvedt avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.25 million salary for this season.

Rortvedt's stay with the Reds organization wound up being short-lived as he was designated for assignment in their corresponding move to signing Eugenio Suárez. The Dodgers at that point reunited with the backup catcher by claiming him off waivers and DFA'd Anthony Banda.

Rortvedt gives the Dodgers three catchers currently on their 40-man roster. He conceivably could be a DFA candidate down the line if the Dodgers need to make room and hope to sneak him through waivers.

However it unfolds, Rortvedt figures to spend much of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Kim is looking to build off showing flashes during his rookie season. Injuries created an opportunity for the speedy infielder but left shoulder bursitis impacted his swing and success at the plate.

Kim nevertheless still provided value as a defensive replacement at second base and at times was utilized in center field as well. He could be a candidate to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster if Tommy Edman is not yet fully recovered from offseason right ankle surgery.

Like Rortvedt, Kim may find himself spending a lot of the season with the Comets.

Dodgers Spring Training non-roster invitees

The Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2026 Spring Training, which consists of 32 total players that are a blend of notable prospects, recent Minor League signings with MLB experience and organizational depth.

By position, the group breaks down into 17 pitchers, six outfielders, five catchers and four infielders.

