Jazz Chisholm Jr. Blasts Dodgers in Now-Deleted Quote

The New York Yankees and Jazz Chisholm Jr. avoided arbitration for the 2026 season by agreeing to a one-year, $10.2 million contract last month. It now has the 28-year-old on track to become a free agent this fall, though don't expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to be involved.

Even though there doesn't appear to be a fit or need, Chisholm seemingly doesn't have any interest in joining a growing list of players to sign with the Dodgers in free agency.

As part of a broad exchange regarding his contract outlook and preferences, Chisholm told Randy Miller of NJ.com he would sign with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the juggernaut Dodgers.

NJ.com: Are you thinking you’d take the Yankees’ best offer. What if the Dodgers offer more?



Chisholm: “I’d go to the Angels before I’d go to the Dodgers. I’d want to go and win by myself. I’d rather build my roof than go to the Dodgers.”

Chisholm's slight of the Dodgers has since been deleted from Miller's article without explanation. It can be presumed that is related to the vast public criticism that came about when Miller first published.

Though, Chisholm is a brash and confident personality who has never shown an inclination to back off any remarks. Such is the case with his telling Miller that expectations for a contract in free agency have now reached a $35 million annual salary for eight to 10 years.

Chisholm has continued to express interest in remaining with the Yankees, even sharing an openness to signing a contract extension. However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has indicated the club would let the season play out and work toward a new deal in free agency.

Chisholm has been with the Yankees since the 2024 trade deadline. Last year he finished with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases to become the third player in Yankees franchise history with a 30-30 season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has history with Dodgers

Personal preference and competitive nature aside, Chisholm previously has been critical of Miguel Rojas, which was a subplot when the Dodgers and Yankees met in the 2024 World Series.

Chisholm implicated Rojas in comments about hazing during his time with the Miami Marlins. Rojas had a different perspective of various incidents in question, and both players declined to further comment on the matter during the World Series.

Rojas is set to retire after the 2026 season but plans to remain in the Dodgers organization as a player development coach.