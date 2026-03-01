Which Dodgers Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

There are a few Los Angeles Dodgers prospects who could make their MLB debut during 2026 , and a larger group who have already done so in previous years and are nearly guaranteed to be up at some point this season.

The bulk of them are on the pitching side, as the Dodgers are going to rely on a six-man rotation and likely will rotate through various options in their bullpen.

Dodgers prospects who will contribute this year

Garrett McDaniels

The Dodgers lost Garrett McDaniels when he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, but he was returned to the organization last June. That came after McDaniels appeared in 10 games for the Angels, pitching to a 5.91 ERA.

McDaniels has a fastball that can get up to the mid-90s but mainly relies on sinkers and sliders. His biggest obstacle to remaining at the big league level is command. If the Dodgers find themselves in need of a lefty reliever at some point, McDaniels could be a candidate.

Alex Freeland

Alex Freeland made his MLB debut last season and now is among the options vying to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster because of Tommy Edman's recovery from right ankle surgery.

Freeland might not have an inside track but should factor into the Dodgers' plans in 2026. His positional versatility bodes well for Freeland's outlook.

River Ryan

River Ryan is returning from Tommy John surgery and already has impressed in Spring Training. Ryan may not be the sixth starter in the Dodgers' rotation to begin the season and he'll face an innings limit in 2026, but the right-hander will certainly be up with the team this year.

Ryan went 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in four starts before needing Tommy John in 2024. He added 30 pounds of muscle during the rehab process and said it's helped throw at higher velocity with more ease.

Paul Gervase

The Dodgers acquired Paul Gervase at the deadline last year as part of a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers also received Adam Serinowski and Ben Rortvedt in the deal.

Gervase had already made his MLB debut with the Rays before the trade, and he appeared in an additional game for the Dodgers.

The right-hander stands 6'10" and has a big extension that aids his pitch characteristics. But it also makes Gervase susceptible to falling out of his mechanics and struggling to throw strikes.

But being that he's on the 40-man roster already and the Dodgers could have lingering issues with other right-handers, Gervase figures to surpass the lone appearance he made for the team last year.

Kyle Hurt

Kyle Hurt is another of the Dodgers' pitchers who is returning to pitching this year. Hurt also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and didn't pitch for the team last year.

Hurt made his MLB appearance in 2023, though only pitched in one game. He then made three more appearances in 2024, including one start.