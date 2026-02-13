Which Dog Park has New Mural of Shohei Ohtani and Decoy

Shohei Ohtani became a global superstar behind his remarkable two-way talent, but he's further endeared himself to Los Angeles Dodgers fans and pet loves alike thanks to Decoy.

Decoy, or "Dekopin" in Japanese, has developed his own following since appearing on TV alongside Ohtani for the announcement of the 2023 American League MVP Award on MLB Network. Decoy has since been present for subsequent MVP announcements.

Decoy also was with Ohtani for a portion of the 101st annual New York Baseball Writers’ Awards Gala, where he was presented with a 2025 National League Most Valuable Dog plaque that resembles the actual MVP hardware given out by the BBWAA.

Now Decoy and Ohtani are being celebrated once again in the form of a mural by artist Alex "Ali" Gonzalez. Gonzalez has previously created murals of Ohtani and Dodger Stadium, in addition to the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, among others.

His latest work stands 28 feet tall and depicts the moment Decoy gave Ohtani a high-five after famously delivered the first pitch at Dodger Stadium during the 2024 season.

“It’s a really special night. I hope to buy some special snacks for him,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton after the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially marveled at Decoy's accomplishment in front of a sold-out crowd, but caught himself and suggested it was predictable given Ohtani's capabilities.

Ohtani said training only took a couple weeks and it included one practice run on the mound at Dodger Stadium before the celebratory night.

The American Kennel Club describes Decoy's breed, a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, as faithful, easy-going and friendly in the home. The bond between Ohtani and Decoy is further demonstrated in a children's book that released in early February.

Where to find Shohei Ohtani and Decoy mural

The newest Ohtani mural with Decoy is located at the just-opened Pawradise Park located in the Arts District of L.A.

One of the newest dog parks in Los Angeles, the location is also a café and strives to be community environment. Pawradise Park combines an indoor and outdoor park setting, features an off-leash setting and members-only lounge.

Pawradise Park is located at 435 Molino St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Monday through Thursday hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Other Ohtani murals that have gone up over the years include a hotel in Little Tokyo, at Burbank Cards and liquor store in Hermosa Beach.

