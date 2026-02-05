Shohei Ohtani's Instagram Post With Daughter and Decoy to Celebrate Children's Book Release

Shohei Ohtani added a new accomplishment to his impressive résumé by becoming an author ahead of his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani's children's book, "Decoy Saves Opening Day," released on Tuesday, marking his first work as an author. Michael Blank is co-author of the book with Ohtani, and illustrations were done by Fanny Liem. HarperCollins Publishers is the publisher of Ohtani's book.

The story of Ohtani's book is Decoy being scheduled to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day, but he forgets his lucky baseball at home and has to get it before it’s too late. It's a play on Decoy perfectly delivering the first pitch during the 2024 season.

“I heard that decoy was going to throw out the first pitch, and I just am impressed that dog was already that trained,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that night.

“But I guess if it’s Shohei’s dog, I guess nothing should be surprising. So, yeah, that was pretty impressive. But Shohei, his bobblehead night, to hit a homer again, steal a couple bases. I’m telling you, it’s like any big moment, he seems to rise the occasion.”

Ohtani celebrated the release with a post on Instagram that included his daughter and Decoy sitting between his legs as they flipped through the book.

"Decoy and my first children’s book is out today! We can’t wait for you to read it.🐶" Ohtani wrote in the caption.

Proceeds from book sales support non-profit animal rescue organizations that help animals find forever homes. Late last year, Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, launched the Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation.

"Our mission is to create healthier, happier communities by funding initiatives that inspire children to stay active and live well, and by supporting programs that rescue, protect, and care for animals in need," the foundation's mission statement reads.

Ohtani and Mamiko welcomed their daughter in April 2025. They have kept her name private and also not shown any clear photos.

Shohei Ohtani and Decoy

Ohtani and Decoy (Dekopin in Japanese) have been together since the two-way star's time with the Los Angeles Angels.

Decoy became beloved by fans when he appeared on TV for the announcement of the 2023 American League MVP Award on MLB Network. Decoy has since been alongside Ohtani for the last two MVP announcements as well.

Decoy also was with Ohtani at this year's New York Baseball Writers’ Awards Gala. Ohtani was presented with his 2025 National League MVP, and Decoy received the Most Valuable Dog Award.

Decoy is a Dutch Kooikerhondje, which are considered lively, agile, self-confident, good-natured and alert dogs. The American Kennel Club additionally describes the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje breed is faithful, easy-going and friendly in the home.

