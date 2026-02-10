Shohei Ohtani Learning About the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is widely viewed as an unofficial holiday and represents arguably the biggest crossover between sports and entertainment.

That was especially true for Super Bowl LX and Apple Music halftime performer Bad Bunny, who is one of the most streamed artists in the world and is particularly revered throughout Latin America. His performance was seemingly an extension of the NFL's ongoing efforts to spread the league globally.

The 2025 NFL season saw seven international games played in Brazil, Ireland, London, Germany and Spain. And even with a record nine international games coming on the 2026 NFL calendar, the significance of the Super Bowl hasn't fully captured the world just yet.

That sentiment was relayed by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani during his interview with Scott Evans of "Access Hollywood."

"Honestly, I don't follow football a whole lot. When I was living in Japan and they were doing the Super Bowl, I had no idea what the Super Bowl was. I didn't follow any of the teams. But coming over here, I see the excitement that surrounds the Super Bowl, I think it's really, really cool. Especially that sports culture in the United States, it's like a national holiday when people watch the Super Bowl."

Ohtani added he likely was going to watch some of Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, but didn't expect to fully devote his day to the game.

An added reason Ohtani's attention on the Super Bowl may have been limited is he already is out in Arizona and participating in early workouts at Camelback Ranch.

Furthermore, Ohtani's scheduled is slightly different than that of most of his Dodgers teammates due to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Pitchers and catchers who are playing in the WBC need to report to their respective team camps no later than Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Dodgers perfect in Super Bowl predictions

From Seattle native Blake Snell to the likes of Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Max Muncy and more, Dodgers players who publicly went on record with their prediction for this year's Super Bowl did so unanimously and in perfect fashion.

None of the players who shared their opinion picked the Patriots, who lost 29-13 to the Seahawks.

The outcome was hardly a surprise to Snell, as he believed the proverbial Super Bowl game was the NFC championship matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks.

