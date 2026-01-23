Dodgers Make Final Decision on Change With Teoscar Hernández

The offseason has been an interesting, if not unsettling, one for Teoscar Hernández despite having just completed the first season of a multi-year contract.

Although the Dodgers faced a need in their outfield before signing Kyle Tucker to a record-setting contract, Hernández's name surfaced in trade speculation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., that Hernández still was a fit for the roster and capable of playing right field. General manager Brandon Gomes also downplayed the notion that the Dodgers were potentially looking to trade Hernández.

Multiple reports still suggested that remained a possibility, though more recently it became apparent that Hernández was going to stay with the Dodgers. However, given their signing of Tucker, change is afoot for Hernández.

Dodgers moving Teoscar Hernández

During Tucker's introductory press conference this week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed he is going to play right field and mentioned Hernández as being "excited" over a return to left field.

That was a sentiment Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman echoed, nearly verbatim.

“Teo will move to left. He’s excited by it, he’s excited that Kyle is joining up with us,” Friedman said.

Hernández played 120 games (104 starts) in left field during his first season with the Dodgers. That was compared to 60 games (50 starts) in right field.

After re-signing with the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million contract, Hernández exclusively played right field last season. It was a byproduct of that being his preferred position and Mookie Betts making a full-time move to shortstop.

Despite the personal preference, Hernández placed in the third percentile with -9 outs above average (OAA) as right fielder. That was the same number of OAA he finished with when playing left field in 2024.

Amid ongoing lapses, Roberts publicly called on Hernández to improve his defense but otherwise continued to show support by keeping him in right field.

"I will say from my eye test, the last game in Colorado, the last time we were in Denver, from that point on, his right-field defense was at least average," Roberts said during the Winter Meetings.

"So for me, that was sufficient with the bat potential. So we'll have conversations, but I do think with the versatility potential and how we potentially shape this roster, there's some options."

Even if Hernández's defensive metrics remain in line from recent seasons, there should be fewer instances of opponents being able to take an extra base with him playing left field.

