Sydney Sweeney Gives High Praise to Dodger Dog

Synonymous with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dodger Stadium experience is the Dodger Dog that has risen to popularity in its own right.

In 2024, the famed hot dog was part of a merchandise collaboration between HOMAGE, MLB and Flavortown. Renowned chef Guy Fieri partnered with every club to identify fan-favorite ballpark bites that defined their team's food culture.

The Dodger Dog far and away is the most-consumed food item at Dodger Stadium every season. It's made quite the impression on actress Sydney Sweeney, who was among several celebrities in attendance for Game 4 of the World Series last year.

Sydney Sweeney picks best snack

Sweeney recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to answer rapid fire questions, which began with being asked what the best concession stand food item is.

Without hesitation "The Housemaid" actress immediately chose the Dodger Dog.

"I just had a Dodger Dog. They hit every time."

Sweeney also said Chappell Roan would be her pick to perform the Super Bowl halftime show, named hockey and UFC as favorite sports to watch, "Rocky" being one of her favorite movies, and being a female boxer à la Christy Martin if needed to pick a sport to play professionally.

When Sweeney went to Dodger Stadium last year to watch the Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, she wore a Shohei Ohtani jersey and posted photos of the visit on Instagram. One of which included Sweeney eating a hot dog alongside her "Anyone But You" co-star Kaylee McGregor.

“Just a couple of dodger dogs,” Sweeney wrote in the caption.

Dodger Dog history

The original Dodger Dog was developed by a former Dodger Stadium concessions manager under approval of then-owner Walter O'Malley.

It was made by the Morrell Meat Company before Farmer John ultimately took over. Farmer John was purchased by Hormel in 2004, and then by Smithfield Foods in 2017. Failed contract negotiations with the Dodgers led to a new Dodger Dog supplier.

Papa Cantella’s took over in 2021, and the vegetarian version of the Dodger Dog is supplied by Field Roast.

That brought about some controversy but the general consensus is taste remained the same. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten explained at the time of Papa Cantella’s replacing Farmer John that maintaining the expected standards of a Dodger Dog was a top priority.

For fans not able to make it to Dodger Stadium, the Dodger Dog can be purchased at most local grocery stores in Southern California.

Recommended articles