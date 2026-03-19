Team Canada Pitcher Signs With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a wide range of Minor League signings throughout the offseason and into Spring Training, and appear to have another addition to the organization with the start of the 2026 season one week away.

According to Shi Davidi of SportsNet, Logan Allen signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a Minor League contract.

Logan Allen, fresh off a couple of appearances for Canada at the World Baseball Classic, signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to an industry source on Wednesday.

Allen's deal with the Dodgers comes on the heels of his participation in the World Baseball Classic. He appeared in two games for Team Canada, allowing just one run over 4.1 innings pitched. Allen did not face Team USA in their quarterfinals matchup.

The left-hander was born in Florida, but his father was born in Montreal, which allowed for the 28-year-old to be on the Canadian team. This year was Allen's first time participating in the WBC.

Logan Allen attempting MLB comeback

Allen joining the Dodgers on a Minor League contract is similar to their prior signing of Cole Irvin. Like Irvin, Allen has MLB experience but spent last year pitching in Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Allen made 32 appearances (31 starts) for the NC Dinos, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He recorded 149 strikeouts over 173 innings in those games.

The Boston Red Sox drafted Allen in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Allen went on to make his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2019, and also pitched for the Cleveland Guardians that season.

Allen's MLB experience includes spending time with the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks. Over parts of five Major League seasons, the southpaw has a career 5.79 ERA in 45 games (15 starts).

The bulk of Allen's time at the MLB level has come with the Guardians, as he went 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 22 games (11 starts) from 2019-22.

Allen last was in a Major League game with the Diamondbacks in 2024. He pitched to a 5.46 ERA and was 0-1 in 12 appearances out of the bullpen.

Now part of the Dodgers organization, Allen is expected to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He isn't on the Dodgers' 40-man roster but could be among the candidates they consider if facing a need for pitching reinforcements at some point during the year.