Dodgers' Max Muncy Has Hilarious Response to Viral Freddie Freeman Worm Dance
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman reacted to Freddie Freeman doing the "worm" dance during the team's World Series celebration.
Since Saturday, the Dodgers have been celebrating and reveling in their victory. They are back-to-back champions for the first time in over twenty years.
The Dodgers have been traveling all over Los Angeles celebrating their title, drinking a good amount of adult beverages and enjoying their historic achievement.
One of the many videos circulating is of Freddie Freeman, the first baseman and hero of Game 3 this year, getting busy on the dance floor and dropping all the way to the floor, executing a phenomenal worm dance.
While doing media at an event, Muncy was asked about Freeman's dance, to which he gave a hilarious response.
"Big a** man doing the worm, I'll say that," Muncy said.
Muncy will play for the Dodgers next season after they picked up his $10 million team option, keeping him on a team where he has won three World Series titles and become a true fan favorite.
The third baseman joined Los Angeles on a minor league contract after being released by the Athletics in 2017. Since then, he has hit 209 home runs for the Dodgers and driven in 587 RBIs, all while securing the corner infield position with a strong arm.
Things haven't been smooth sailing for him, as he tends to fluctuate, but his focus on the game always allowed him to perform and secure a spot in the lineup for Dave Roberts.
During the Dodgers' championship parade, Muncy expressed his happiness with the organization, seemingly appearing happy and comfortable with the team.
“It’s starting to get a little comfortable up here,” Muncy said. “Let’s keep it going. Best team in the world. Best city in the world. We f—ing love you guys.”
At 35, Muncy missed much of the action this season due to injuries, but he managed to get healthy in the end and proved his worth on a title-contending team.
He hit a solo home run in the eighth inning of Game 7, bringing the Dodgers within one run. His blast made the score 4-3, and in the ninth inning, Miguel Rojas delivered the game-tying homer that sent the game into extra innings.
Will Smith eventually hit the game-winning home run, propelling the Dodgers into baseball history and etching their name in the record books.
