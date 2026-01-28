What 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Date Means for Dodgers

An oft-overlooked aspect of the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) is commissioner Rob Manfred having the authority to determine the date of the trade deadline for each season.

The only stipulation Manfred faces is the MLB trade deadline must be scheduled between July 28 and Aug. 3. The main purpose for the commissioner holding that autonomy is so MLB can prevent their trade deadline from landing on the weekend.

Prior to the current CBA, which covers the 2022-26 seasons, the MLB trade deadline was at 1 p.m. PT on July 31 almost every year. Setting the deadline date has become all the more notable since the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline was eliminated, beginning with the 2019 season.

When is the MLB trade deadline in 2026?

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the MLB trade deadline in 2026 has been set at 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 3.

MLB has informed teams that the trade deadline will be on Aug. 3 at 6pm ET. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 28, 2026

By pushing back the 2026 deadline into early August, MLB is avoiding a scenario where it would arrive while teams were playing an afternoon game. Though, they could have elected for July 28, when there aren't any games beginning until 40 minutes after the deadline time.

Meanwhile, the current 2026 MLB schedule has an abundance of early aafternoon games on July 29 and 30. Also, the New York Yankees are facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, July 31, with a first pitch of 11:20 a.m. PT.

Aug. 1 and 2 seemingly were ruled out by virtue of being the weekend. Alas, the Aug. 3 schedule of games doesn't have a matchup before the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:40 p.m., or 40 minutes after the trade deadline passes.

Under the current CBA, MLB trade deadline dates have been set for July 30 (2021 and 2024), July 31 (2025), Aug. 1 (2022 and 2023) and now Aug. 3, 2026.

The Dodgers start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on July 28, a weekend set with the Boston Red Sox on July 31, and start a road trip Aug. 3 by facing the Cubs.

Dodgers' trade deadline goal

With the Dodgers having signed Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective record-setting contracts, their roster for the 2026 season is largely set. It's a similar position they were in last year after adding the likes of Blake Snell and Tanner Scott.

Now having filled their biggest roster needs, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman hopes the Dodgers can skip being active at the trade deadline, unless it entails utilizing a potential surplus.

"We talked about this last year around this time, but our goal is to do everything we can to put ourselves in position to not be on the buy side in July," Friedman said after Tucker's press conference.

"In fact, if we can have enough depth where we can even trade some, that would be ideal. But that rarely comes together."

Friedman and the Dodgers front office now will have the until the latest date MLB has decided on for the trade deadline to evaluate potential moves.

The Dodgers will have played 112 games once the deadline arrives.

Recommended articles