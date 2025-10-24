What Former Dodgers Will LA Face in the World Series Against the Blue Jays?
With the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the host Toronto Blue Jays about to kick off, it's always fun to look at the crossover roster-wise with those on both teams.
In the case of the two ballclubs, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez once starred for the Blue Jays from 2017-2022. Another former Toronto player includes Anthony Banda.
Given the ties to the country of Canada, Freddie Freeman likely will be welcomed with considerable applause. Both of his parents hail from Ontario, and Freeman represented Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
As it pertains to the Blue Jays, three players in particular have ties to the Dodgers. Two of them will feature in the series with a third being a potential question mark.
Max Scherzer
Scherzer is the biggest name of the bunch. His career has been borderline-elite, and there's no questioning his eventual home in Cooperstown once he hangs up his cleats.
At the same time, Scherzer isn't the most popular personality in Los Angeles. He featured for the Dodgers in 2021. During the NLCS series, Scherzer decided to go against starting a crucial Game 6 versus the Atlanta Braves saying he had a "dead arm" via the pitch accumulation he had endured during that playoff run.
The Dodgers lost the series and Scherzer was not re-signed. In this situation, a now 41-year-old Scherzer profiles as Toronto's No. 4 starter. There's a real possibility he ends up starting a game in Los Angeles. Don't expect Scherzer to garner a warm welcome.
Braydon Fisher
Fisher is an interesting name. He was drafted by the Dodgers in 2018 out of high school. Over the next handful of years, he worked doggedly in leaping up the farm system — eventually reaching Triple-A in 2024.
However, he was dealt to Toronto last year for infielder Cavan Biggio. The Biggio experiment was a gamble by the Dodgers at the time, and it did not pay off given Biggio's struggles at the plate.
Toronto most certainly won out on this deal given that Fisher has become one of their better relievers. He went 7-0 during the regular season with a 2.70 ERA. The right-hander pitched twice versus Seattle in the ALCS. Fisher figures to be utilized heavily in this series. He has an above-average strikeout rate, and often limits hard contact.
Justin Bruihl
Bruihl is a bit of a longshot to make Toronto's final roster.
The lefty pitched in parts of three seasons for the Dodgers from 2021-23. He made 15 appearances for the Jays this year while sporting a 5.27 ERA. Bruihl pitched in one game during the ALDS versus the New York Yankees (allowing three hits, two earned runs, and a homer in 0.1 innings pitched).
He wasn't on the ALCS roster, and it would be surprising to see Bruihl on the World Series roster.
