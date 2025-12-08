Who Are The Dodgers Targeting in Free Agency?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing an outfield conundrum this season, as they reportedly are weighing trading Teoscar Hernandez while also exploring the free-agent market.

The outfield is the position that has gotten the most buzz in free agency for the Dodgers, especially since there are some big names on the market.

More news: Dodgers Executive Reveals What He Missed About Shohei Ohtani as an Amateur Scout

All-around outfielder Kyle Tucker is expected to secure the biggest contract of the offseason, while Cody Bellinger should finally land a lucrative long-term deal due to the many teams interested.

The Dodgers are known for their league-leading payroll, building a reputation for spending big to solve problems, though that reputation doesn't always reflect the front office's actions.

Los Angeles has been known for prioritizing sustained success over the years, focusing on consistent contention rather than sacrificing the future for a short-term push. While they will invest in next year's team, it won't come at the expense of the next five years.

In terms of the payroll, the Dodgers have some wiggle room, but they will be reluctant to commit any more long-term than they already have. Additionally, they won't want to deal with too many prospects, leaving them with low-cost options in the trade market or trading away higher salaries for free agents, according to USA Today Bob Nightengale.

"The Dodgers will be thrown into every single rumor because of their massive payroll, and they do have $80 million coming off the books, but the reality is that they won’t be involved in the bidding war for any of the biggest stars," Nightengale wrote.

"Oh, they’ll dip put their toes in the water for Tucker, Bellinger and Diaz, but they would prefer to grab outfielder Harrison Bader and Suarez.

"The only way they may consider making an expensive pickup is if they trade Hernandez, who’s owed $26.5 million."

More news: Dodgers May Not Be In the Market for a Closer After All

Edwin Diaz is demanding a long-term contract, which is a roadblock for the Dodgers in finalizing a deal, while Robert Suarez has been much more flexible and would sacrifice longer contract length for a higher annual salary.

Harrison Bader would be a more affordable outfield option compared to Tucker or Bellinger, while offering a clear defensive upgrade over Teoscar Hernandez and helping to create a strong outfield duo with Andy Pages.

The Dodgers have options and resources, and the front office will have plenty of opportunities during the MLB Winter Meetings.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.