Inside The Dodgers

Will Clayton Kershaw Pitch in World Series? Dodgers Manager Answers

Aaron Coloma

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to retire at the end of the 2025 postseason, ending an illustious career in Dodger blue.

Kershaw has spent 18 seasons in LA, and has won everything imaginable with the Dodgers. He's won an MVP award, three Cy Young awards, two World Series and made 11 All-Star Games throughout his career.

More news: Dodgers Star Unsure If He'll Need Surgery to Repair Ankle Injury

The Dodgers split the first two games of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, and will play their final three home games of the season on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Kershaw has featured in just one game this postseason for the Dodgers, and manager Dave Roberts spoke about getting Kershaw into a game in front of the home crowd one last time in their final home game of the season.

"i would love to get him into one of these games if the situation is right," Roberts said. "But first and foremost, I'm going to make decisions that I feel are best for helping the team win that particular game. If he's a part of it, fantastic."

In his sole appearance this postseason, Kershaw allowed four runs through two innings in the Dodgers' sole loss against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

More news: Dodgers Catcher Credits Yankees Superstar for Helping His Career

"He's handled this last month with class, professionalism," Roberts said. "All the while, he's always said that he wants to do anything he can to help the team. He's followed through on that. All the stuff, finishing out the season and how everything kind of played out, was a lot on his plate. He handled it with grace. And then the kind of uncertainty of role going to the pen, he's just fallen in line.

"So he's adjusted his kind of workout regimen, throwing program, to be ready when called upon, like everyone else is. I think he's been a big asset for the guys in the pen. Talking to Josh Bard about Clayton interactions and conversations, he's been very additive. So, yeah, to your earlier question, I would love to get him in there if it makes sense."

Kershaw's next opportunity to make an appearance comes in Game 3 of the World Series, which takes place on Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News