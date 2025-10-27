Will Clayton Kershaw Pitch in World Series? Dodgers Manager Answers
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to retire at the end of the 2025 postseason, ending an illustious career in Dodger blue.
Kershaw has spent 18 seasons in LA, and has won everything imaginable with the Dodgers. He's won an MVP award, three Cy Young awards, two World Series and made 11 All-Star Games throughout his career.
More news: Dodgers Star Unsure If He'll Need Surgery to Repair Ankle Injury
The Dodgers split the first two games of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, and will play their final three home games of the season on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Kershaw has featured in just one game this postseason for the Dodgers, and manager Dave Roberts spoke about getting Kershaw into a game in front of the home crowd one last time in their final home game of the season.
"i would love to get him into one of these games if the situation is right," Roberts said. "But first and foremost, I'm going to make decisions that I feel are best for helping the team win that particular game. If he's a part of it, fantastic."
In his sole appearance this postseason, Kershaw allowed four runs through two innings in the Dodgers' sole loss against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.
More news: Dodgers Catcher Credits Yankees Superstar for Helping His Career
"He's handled this last month with class, professionalism," Roberts said. "All the while, he's always said that he wants to do anything he can to help the team. He's followed through on that. All the stuff, finishing out the season and how everything kind of played out, was a lot on his plate. He handled it with grace. And then the kind of uncertainty of role going to the pen, he's just fallen in line.
"So he's adjusted his kind of workout regimen, throwing program, to be ready when called upon, like everyone else is. I think he's been a big asset for the guys in the pen. Talking to Josh Bard about Clayton interactions and conversations, he's been very additive. So, yeah, to your earlier question, I would love to get him in there if it makes sense."
Kershaw's next opportunity to make an appearance comes in Game 3 of the World Series, which takes place on Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.