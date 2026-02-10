Veteran Infielder Breaks Silence on World Series Play at Home Plate

After a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays came up short for Kyle Tucker in free agency, and their pursuit likely impacted Bo Bichette leaving the organization to sign with the New York Mets.

Also gone from the Blue Jays roster that reached the 2025 World Series is Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Boston Red Sox and reported for the start of Spring Training on Tuesday.

It made for the first opportunity Kiner-Falefa was able to speak with reporters about his role in the much-debated play at home plate in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Kiner-Falefa explained his focus when breaking down the third-base line was in preventing the Dodgers from escaping a bases-loaded jam with a double play.

“I think the biggest regret for me … well, I wouldn’t say regret,” Kiner-Falefa began. “That was the [intention] I had and if [Rojas] doesn’t slip, it might have been a double play, so I had the right intention the whole time. The biggest regret is that there were no cameras in my face after the game. I think that was the toughest thing for me. If it was going to be such a big deal, it would have been nice to have the camera in my face and have a chance to speak, but it blew up without me getting a proper interview, so I thought that was unfair.”

Kiner-Falefa added the significant out at home plate still resonates him and serves as fuel for another opportunity to play in the World Series.

“I’m still not over it,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I just want a chance to get back there. Being here is the best opportunity for me to get back there. I won’t ever get over that, it’s more about how can I get back. I see this being a great opportunity to get back.”

Kiner-Falefa was the subject of plenty criticism not just because of getting thrown out at home plate despite Miguel Rojas losing his footing at second base, but also for what many perceived was too conservative of a lead off third as the winning run.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider came to the defense of Kiner-Falefa during MLB's Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., and the veteran infielder further expanded that his lead was in line with how the team approached such situations.

The Dodgers narrowly suffered a walk-off loss to end the World Series but Will Smith was able to get his right toe down on home plate just in time after stretching out to catch the throw from Rojas. For his part, Smith said earlier in the offseason he couldn't stand to watch a replay of the sequence for fear it will get overturned to a safe call.

And even after that play, the Dodgers still needed a remarkable catch from Andy Pages to send the game into extra innings.

Those were among many moments throughout a World Series considered one of the best in MLB history, and the Dodgers ultimately took advantage on Smith's game-winning home run in the 11th inning.

Dodgers World Series bobbleheads

The Dodgers unveiled their initial Dodger Stadium giveaways schedule for the 2026 season, which features 24 bobblehead games. Within those is a series of Game 7bobbleheads that highlight the aforementioned key moments, including Smith's play at the plate and Rojas' home run.

Recommended articles