What Will Smith Said to Make Yoshinobu Yamamoto Look at Him 'Like I'm Absolutely Crazy'

The Los Angeles Dodgers received key contributions from several players en route to winning the 2025 World Series, but it can be reasoned no one shouldered more of a burden than Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Signed to the richest contract for a starting pitcher in MLB history, Yamamoto more than lived up to the billing of staff ace. His postseason began with a scoreless effort in the Wild Card Series, which was followed by some struggles against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

Yamamoto responded to that with back-to-back complete games, split evenly in the NL Championship Series and World Series. His Game 2 start against the Toronto Blue Jays helped the Dodgers get a needed split at Rogers Centre, and marked the start of a historic showing.

Will Smith's message to Yoshinobu Yamamoto

With the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, Yamamoto delivered six innings of one-run ball in Game 6. That came just three days removed from the right-hander warming up to enter Game 3 if it extended to the 19th inning.

Right after the Dodgers forced the Blue Jays to a winner-take-all Game 7, Will Smith revealed during an appearance on MLB Network that he told Yamamoto to be prepared to pitch again. The suggestion drew a quizzical look from Yamamoto.

"I told him after Game 6, when he had just come back again or whatever, I was like, 'Hey, just be ready for Game 7. You never know.'



"And he's looking at me like I'm absolutely crazy. Sure enough, he's out there. What he did that whole postseason, during the World Series, just mowing guys down and getting out there, it was incredible. We needed him.



"For him to go out there and do what he did, was so special. I'll always remember what he did for us."

Smith's suggestion wound up ringing true as Yamamoto pitched 2.2 innings on zero days of rest to close out the World Series. The appearance marked his first time ever pitching on back-to-back days.

"When I started in the bullpen before I went in, to be honest, I was not really sure if I could pitch up there to my best ability," Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda after the Dodgers won the World Series.

"But as I started getting warmed up, I started making a little bit of an adjustment, and then I started thinking I can go in and do my job."

In total, Yamamoto went 3-0 while holding the Blue Jays to just two runs and collecting 15 strikeouts over 17.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts) en route to earning World Series MVP honors.

